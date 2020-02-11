Kamaru Usman on Why It’s “Crazy” Jorge Masvidal Has “All That Hype”

Jorge Masvidal starts a fighter-of-the-year campaign and has become one of the biggest names in the MMA. But if you ask Kamaru Usman The UFC welterweight world champion will say no to you if “Gamebred” deserves all the enthusiasm and hype that surrounds it today.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Usman is full of Masvidal skills

Many hardcore fans and industry experts have considered Masvidal to be one of the toughest outs in MMA for years. After all, before 2019, Masvidal had only been stopped by strikes in one of its 45 pro bouts until then. What makes this status even more impressive is that Masvidal has had many top-class fighters over the years.

But last year, “Gambred” finally established itself as a commodity by bombing Darren Till and Ben Askren before defeating Nate Diaz in November. The veteran also attracted a lot of attention when driving for a fight with Conor McGregor, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

What seems to be fighting next for Masvidal is a showdown with Usman, and the two have been exchanging verbal shots for several weeks. When Usman spoke to the media at UFC 247 last weekend, he had the following to say about the top American team fighter (quote via MMA Junkie):

“Let’s weigh it up right now,” he said. “Do I stand with Masvidal or do I stand with Tyron Woodley? Tyron Woodley could touch you and wipe you out. Should I be concerned about Masvidal? This guy fought Demian Maia. What happened? He took an L. He was fighting with “Wonderboy”. What happened? It is crazy for me that he has all this hype and everyone says: “He is this striker, he is this killer, all this and that.” It does not matter. I’ll take care of it. I’ll put him on his ass, I’ll put him on until he wants to stop, and when he gets up I’ll turn him off if I have to.

“But everyone’s talking about strikes. First of all you have to stand upright to be able to strike. Don’t think I won’t get you down. I’ll get you done, period. There’s no secret what’s going to happen. I’ll get you down and you beat until you stop. “

Is Usman on point?

So it’s true that Masvidal ran short of Maia, who managed to defeat him and gain more control over the fight (and lost it through a separate decision). Against Thompson, who is a striker, he also suffered a loss, Usman found. But Masvidal went three laps with him and lost by decision. It also seems Masvidal has been a more aggressive fighter since that loss, and it paid off for him. After all, he kicked out Till, who is sure to have no problem with his feet.

However, chances are that Usman is the favorite to defeat Masvidal due to his wrestling and printing style. Dana White recently said that the UFC hopes to book this Game in July,