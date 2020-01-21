Kamaru Usman accuses Jorge Masvidal of crouching

Jorge Masvidal has been pushing for a fight with Conor McGregor for some time, and before that he said he would rather fight the star than him Kamaru Usman Next. Well, while the welterweights are still verbally arguing through the media, the champion has accused “Gamebred” of crouching.

Usman nudges Masvidal again

Due to Masvidal’s big campaign in 2019 defeating Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, it was agreed that it would be his next turn for a title shot. While Masvidal said he wanted to fight for the welterweight belt, the vet also told UFC 246 he would rather face McGregor next.

At the time, Masvidal argued that a showdown with McGregor may not be an option for the future. In addition, “Gamebred” has repeatedly said that he wanted to make as much money as possible.

Well, after UFC 246 and McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone, Usman tweeted the following:

For all the real fans out there who know what’s going on @GamebredFighter will do everything to avoid this L @danawhite speaking STFU and take this ass who is like the guy you are and then you can fight against Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum

– KAMARU USMAN (@ USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

So yes. This comment will definitely exacerbate tensions between Usman and Masvidal. More recently, “Gamebred” said that he would rather fight the champion than McGregor if all things were the same in terms of pay. The reason is that things between Masvidal and Usman have become more personal.

It remains to be seen how the UFC intends to proceed. McGregor said he was interested in fighting Masvidal, but he didn’t really bother to call for that fight. This makes some people think that McGregor does not prioritize a fight with Masvidal. After UFC 246, Dana White made it clear that McGregor should face the winner of the fight between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on April 18.

Timeline for the return of Usman

Usman went to war against rival Colby Covington in December, stopping the controversial fighter in round five. While speaking to MMA Fighting recently, the champion provided this timeline for his next fight:

“My right hand is okay. My legs are fine. My left hand is the one that I injured during the fight. I injured her in the first lap, ”said Usman. “When I watched the fight again, I heard Joe Rogan say something about it.”

“At the moment we are making sure that these tendons and ligaments are in order in this hand. Hopefully I can get back in by the middle of this year. Mid 2020.”

However, does the UFC Masvidal want to keep aside until the middle of the year? This seems rather unlikely if Usman is actually unable to fight earlier.