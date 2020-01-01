Kalisto is the latest WWE superstar to be injured in a live event

Loading...

According to Wrestling Inc via a source in the arena, WWE superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto was injured during a tag team match against the revival. Although no final injury has been confirmed, it is speculated that the former US champion injured his shoulder during the game. This ended prematurely when the referee threw up an "X" with his arms to indicate a real injury. Kalisto was then immediately arrested by a member of the Revival to end the match. Although the Lucha House Party had lost, their music was played initially, which reinforced the notion that the injury was unplanned and the match end was immediately changed. You can see photos from the live event below:

Good buddy and friend of the podcast, Qwegg from Cali, sent it to us. A house exhibition shows that Kalisto was injured. "Revival hit a quick needle and then played the wrong music, ref vomited the x." #WWE pic.twitter.com/xesRsgRelf

– Offended podcast (@OffendedPod) December 31, 2019

We wish Kalisto a speedy recovery and will update the With Spandex Universe about his injury as we know more.

(tagsToTranslate) Romping (t) Kalisto (t) Lucha House Party (t) Wrestling Injuries (t) Wwe