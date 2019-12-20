Kaiser mental health employees protest outside the Vacaville campus – The Reporter

Loading...

For the second year in a row, Kaiser mental health employees met outside the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center on Friday morning as part of ongoing negotiations to improve working conditions and reduce appointment waiting times, among other things .

The Vacaville campus was one of nine strikes that took place outside Kaiser hospitals across the state on Friday, and culminated five days of protests at several Kaiser campuses while the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) continues negotiating with the company a successor contract after the expiration of labor contracts last year. Kaiser submitted an offer in July, but was rejected by the NUHW.

This week's strike had been scheduled for Veterans Day week, but was suspended out of respect for Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson, who died on November 10.

Outside the Vacaville campus, mental health doctors dressed in red and with signs could be seen while receiving passers' honks of passersby. Shay Loftus, a psychologist at the Vacaville Medical Center, said they were attacking many of the same things as the previous year.

Psychologists, therapists, social workers at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Vacaville, meet in front of the campus on Friday on the last day of a five-day strike by mental health doctors (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter).

"We returned here almost a year later because there are still many unsolved problems regarding our contract and patient care," he said.

The big problem, he said, was that patients waited too long for return visits with mental health doctors.

"At our Vallejo, Vacaville and Fairfield clinics, they have to wait 4 to 8 weeks for a return psychotherapy appointment," he said.

For initial appointments, he said patients were scheduled for February.

"That's too long," he said. "This is due to the chronic shortage of staff at Kaiser, which we continue to protest and advocate for our patients."

Rachel Ruderman, a psychologist, said that her main role these days has been to make phone shots where she assesses the severity of symptoms over the phone for 30 minutes.

"I think the most frustrating part for patients is that they have waited a couple of weeks to talk to me to get my appointment," he said. "After doing our evaluation over the phone, they often have to wait 6 to 8 weeks and then be seen in person."

Ruderman felt that being evaluated by phone does not compare to face-to-face meetings with doctors and that it took patients long periods to get follow-up care.

"The return appointments are where they are missing," he said.

April Brownell, a psychologist, said the staff was a problem, and noted that Kaiser was creating more jobs like Ruderman's, but "he wasn't really hiring the bodies we need to reduce that waiting time."

"In the best case, someone would probably receive attention six times a year with the speed with which the access moves," he said.

Michelle Turpin, a former consumer of mental health services who joined the strike, said she had "amazing" doctors but felt she was waiting too long for appointments.

"Going through therapy and then not having access to my therapist regularly made it very difficult," he said. "I really couldn't access care the way I needed or was therapeutically appropriate."

The NUHW is seeking immediate measures to improve access to return appointments by taking a proportion of five return appointments for each new one without delay, providing crisis services at each clinic and providing a system to record patient meetings and communicate with social services agencies, among others. things.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president of hospital operations and health plans for Kaiser Northern California, wrote in a statement that Kaiser was working with an external and neutral mediator to help reach a collective bargaining agreement with NUHW and described the strikes as "Harmful to patient access, care and operational services and is frankly irresponsible."

"A strike does not help our important work to advance attention, nor does it help us to achieve a mutually beneficial contract," he said. "All he does is put our members in the middle of the negotiation, which is not fair to them, especially during the holidays when depression rates can increase and our patients expect their caregivers to be there."

Gaskhill-Hames suggested that the NUHW leadership continue to work with the mediator and Kaiser to solve the problems they have.

Ruderman said the ideal thing would be for patients to see therapists face to face over the course of several weeks.

"I would like to see Kaiser be able to attend to patients, and if they have difficulties, let them in and be seen weekly for eight to twelve sessions and then be able to get some of that help they need." that problems do not become major problems, "he said.