Kailyn Lowry, the teen mom’s 2-star daughter, said she had no children in November

Kailyn Lowry said that she finished having children in November. Photo credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant this week. She will be welcoming her fourth child this summer as her date is July 25, 2020.

For months, Kailyn has been talking about rumors and speculation that she wants another child, and she is open to wanting a little girl.

The teen mom star was also open about the fact that she might be using a sperm donor for her girl since she wasn’t with anyone. Kailyn did not announce whether this pregnancy was planned, but in November 2019, she said that she had no children for the time being.

Kailyn Lowry previously said that 2020 was about her

During an interview with Dom Nati on November 1st, Lowry found that she didn’t want any children at the moment.

“I don’t want more children now. I think 2020 is for Kail to focus on Kail and get everything in order before I think about having more children,” she said at the time.

Since she announced that she had been together for almost 16 weeks this week, Kailyn would have been four weeks together at the time of the interview. At the time, she might have had no idea that she was pregnant.

You can listen to the interview below.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Kailyn considered ending the pregnancy, which will be shared as part of Teen Mom 2 in the next season.

She even went to the clinic to have it removed, but regretted her decision. She left the clinic deciding to keep the child, suggesting that this could have been an accidental pregnancy.

The relationship status of Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez is currently unknown

As reported yesterday by Monsters & Critics, it is a firm belief that Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s fourth child. Although she hadn’t confirmed this in her pregnancy announcement, Chris’ aunt had reportedly shared the news on social media before Kailyn confirmed it.

When she finally shared the news, she said she was excited to welcome her fourth child this summer. She focused on her three sons in the mail and revealed that they were excited to add another one to the family.

It is uncertain whether this pregnancy will change anything between Kailyn and Chris. Since Chris and Kailyn weren’t dating at the time of pregnancy and Chris didn’t shoot Teen Mom 2, what we know about their situation is limited.

Kailyn recently defended Chris after some people linked him to rumors of abuse.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.