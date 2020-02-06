Kaia Gerber shows some skin in a suit without a back and more star buttons

6 February 2020 03:37

Kaia Gerber shows some skin in a silver backless suit after her appearance of the Jimmy Choo and Kaia collection in New York.

Splash News

Jessica Simpson and dad Joe Simpson celebrate her memoir “Open Book” at Macy’s in New York.

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner makes fishing boots on high fashion during a photo shoot in Miami.

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian wears all brown leather in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID

Rosalia and Drake attend a Nike event.

Yvonne Tnt / BFA.com

Heidi Klum makes an outfit change after the amfAR Gala while partying in a giant white feather coat in New York.

BACKGRID

Dennis Rodman rejects a woman with roses while he sets off in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Jason Statham spends some quality time with his son Jack Oscar in their neighborhood in Beverly Hills. The two seemed to play a game by taking sticks on the way.

BACKGRID

Kate Holmes is’ 70s chic at the Zimmerman Fall 2020 pre-show dinner.

Neil Rasmus / BFA.com

Jennifer Lopez is wearing the Barbra Streisand sweatshirt that she has modeled in the Coach to a photo shoot in Miami campaign.

Splash News

Zendaya attends a Fendi event in New York.

Getty Images

Shania Twain attends the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Getty Images

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the Los Angeles Art Show 2020 Opening Night Gala.

Splash News

Alicia Keys leaves BBC Studios after a performance in London.

Getty Images

Brittany Snow and fiance Tyler Stanaland go hand in hand at LAX.

Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is wearing a pink jacket on a rainy day in New York.

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is still in the Christmas spirit while carrying Christmas presents and tea in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

The cast of “Summer House” celebrates the premiere of season 4 at Bounce Sporting Club in New York.

Travis W Keyes photography