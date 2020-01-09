Kaia Gerber has just received the weakest wrist tattoo

Loading...

Whether you have just booked a return ticket to Belize, splashed onto a Cult Gaia bamboo bag or painted your nails in 10 different pastel colors, one thing is certain: people are already catching spring fever, including the Kaia Gerber model.

After cutting her hair into a short and flirty pixie cut, Gerber went to the tattoo studio this week for some spring-suitable floral ink from artist Evan Kim. Kim went to Instagram to show off Gerber’s little new tattoo: a flower delicately placed on the inside of her wrist. Gerber gave a look at the artwork on her own Instagram stories.

But that was not the only addition from that day. The tattoo artist also revealed that Gerber interlocked two arms in the formation of a heart on her shoulder. “Always welcome !!! Always happy !! Always the best,” Kim wrote in the caption and tagged the model.

Before the ride to the tattoo salon was Gerber’s brother, Presley Gerber, who got “HAHA” over each of his fingers. He shared a taste of their family tattoo session on his Instagram stories with a mirror selfie of the two. “Siblings always tatt,” he wrote about the post.

Although we still have a few ways to go before spring, it doesn’t hurt to build our inspection panel now. And how can we not? Kaia Gerber proves that Pinterest’s top tattoo trends for women in 2019 – small designs and flowers – are still strong this year.

