Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner shine on the Longchamp Show

NEW YORK, NY. – Kaia Gerber walked the runway and brand ambassador Kendall Jenner sat in the front row on Saturday at Longchamp’s famous show, which included model Coco Rocha and actresses Ashley Benson and Storm Reid.

It was about the boots and bags for the Parisian fashion house, in which the creative director Sophie Delafontaine sent silver balls and chains over her toe in high-gloss patent leather boots in striking red, green, yellow, silver and black tones.

“I wanted to push the Parisian atmosphere a bit more. I was happy to bring the femininity with me, but with a lot of character, “said Delafontaine during an interview behind the scenes.

The show showed bomber jackets with a distinctive lambskin collar and coarse knitwear over flowing, gauze-printed clothes.

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, went through the show in an olive green suede suit and a short jacket with silver boots.

“It’s wonderful. It’s so pretty,” Gerber said during an interview with The Associated Press about the collection.

Jenner, who wasn’t in the show but was sitting in the front row in black leather gaucho shorts and high black boots, said, “I always have a (longchamp) bag with me.”

The brand has revived the Roseau bag this year and updated it with larger, more modern servings while maintaining the bamboo hardware. Longchamp is known for its legendary Le Pliage nylon bag, which also plays a major role in the show and is available in various sizes from tiny to oversized.

Delafontaine said that she used the arm candy to “complete the silhouette and add strength to the posture.”

The collection also pointed to the athleisure trend with the sneaker boot, a cool black and white sneaker with a sock-like texture that reached down to the knee.

“They are the shoes of our century, I think. I really wanted high boots in the collection because I wanted it to feel warm and confident, so the sneaker became a sneaker boot. “

Jenner said being the face of Longchamp and some other big labels was “definitely a dream come true. These are designers and creatives I’ve seen since I was born to be part of it. Seeing your creative process behind the scenes is really cool. “

The model says that she is enthusiastic about the energetic fashion week and particularly enjoys traveling with her friends.

“It’s like a little trip around the world that I do with my friends because we all have similar jobs. We can just hang out in different cities, “said Jenner.

Long-time model Carolyn Murphy, who also appeared on the show, described the collection as “a modern folk atmosphere”. I would definitely steal a few pieces. “

Model Coco Rocha, who was on Christian Siriano’s show earlier this week, was sitting in the front row lamenting the future of the fashion week.

“For me, fashion is a kind of transition to something else. I think in a few years I won’t know if we will have runways and fashion shows. I don’t know if it’s e-commerce and how online and live streaming works, “she said.” This is the slowest ever. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Christian Siriano Cindy Crawford Ashley Benson Entertainment Sophie Rhys-Jones Art Kaya Gerber Lifestyle Kendall Jenner Sophie Delafontaine