Kaetlyn Osmond struggles and restores the life of the slopes

TORONTO – For most of two decades, Kaetlyn Osmond knew exactly what she would do every day. Her world was figure skating.

She retired last May and has not participated since she won gold at the 2018 world championships. And while she is at peace with her decision, the months since have not gone so smoothly.

“It was a big change,” said Osmond. “I don’t have to go to the ice rink every day – the ice rink was a safe place for me. Skating was my job, it was my hobby, it was all my friends, it was just a great place for me to be. And I knew exactly what my goal was every day.

“Losing was a lot harder than I expected. I didn’t have a team of 15 people who told me where to go and what to do. I had to figure that out for myself. And it felt like I had to grow up really fast. “

The 24-year-old Osmond is Canada’s most decorated female skater, with three Olympic medals and two world championship medals. But she has been confronted with a number of demons and has been open about it on social media.

“When I retired, I realized that I had a lot more problems than expected, some with body image, some with just confusion and not knowing which way to go,” she said.

Osmond said on Instagram a few months ago that it was a daunting prospect to start a new life.

“I was terrified and angry,” she said. “I hated the way I looked and the way I felt. The feeling that as soon as I saw the people I would be touring with, they would have nothing to do with me. “

Her posts on social media started “very selfish,” she said. “I just wanted to thrive and get it off my chest.” But people reached out and she realized that she “wants to be a voice.”

“I want to keep doing that and hope to keep people positive, not even in the athletic world, but only young female and young athletes in general,” she said.

Osmond is certainly not alone in the fight against body image issues. According to the Canadian National Eating Disorder Information Center, female athletes in aesthetic sports – figure skating, dance, gymnastics – were found to be at highest risk for eating disorders. Athletes in weight classes such as wrestling and endurance sports such as running at a distance also run an increased risk.

Among female skaters who have discussed eating disorders are the Canadian Gabrielle Daleman, who won bronze at the 2017 World Championships in Finland, where Osmond captured silver, American Gracie Gold and Russian Yulia Lipnitskaya.

“You get a lot of attention,” said Osmond. “We are also in a reviewed sport, which is incredible because it makes it very unique. But I have literally been in front of jury members since I was 4 years old, so it is hard to get that aspect out of my mind. The feeling there is certainly no doubt about being continuously assessed. That said, I don’t regret anything, I love everything about skating. “

Osmond has been busy retiring. Apart from skating in the cross-Canada Rock the Rink Tour last fall, she performed in Stars on Ice and tours in Switzerland and South Korea. She does coaching seminars and has started a development camp in Newfoundland.

Next week the Canadian championships are in Mississauga, Ontario. Osmond won her first national title on that ice rink and as a young girl she saw her older sister compete there. She calls it ‘a very special place’ for her.

“I’m excited to be able to go there,” she said, “and see who will have that special moment again.”