Kadri, MacKinnon led Avalanche to 6-3 win over Detroit

January 20, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates his goal with center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defender Cale Makar (8) in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Once the fiercest rivalry in arguably all sports, the Avalanche came away with a 6-3 win over the humble Detroit Red Wings in a matinee on Monday at the Pepsi Center.

Colorado (28-15-6) scored on the first two shots of the second period and added four more in the third to clear a 1-0 deficit, and won its third straight game en route to the All -Star break.

Central division captain Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri each scored twice for the Avalanche, which almost doubled the Red Wings in shots, 46-25.

“We know that if we went on shooting, it would take effect,” MacKinnon said. “We kept testing their keeper and luckily we passed a few.”

The Avs trailed 1-0 after the first period despite playing 6:27 during power play. But from the break another 1:33 from Colorado came over to the man-advantage and Kadri played in on a shot by rookie Cale Makar to make it 1-1.

At Colorado’s next shot, Makar MacKinnon gave a branch from the open net to give Colorado the lead, a lead that it would not surrender for the rest of the match.

“That was an impulse change for us,” Kadri said about his power-play goal. “Simply being able to perform the power play and eventually buy one. We have had many opportunities and we felt that it would come soon. It was definitely a big goal for us. “

The Avalanche added to its lead at the start of the third period and hit two quick goals in 53 seconds. Kadri’s second of the day came from a back door food from foreman Andre Burakovsky. Moments later, Matt Nieto took advantage of a pass from Tyson Jost to make it 4-1.

Jost, who ended with one assist in 12:39, made five shots on goal. The young attacker now has points in consecutive games after going seven times without a point.

“I like his game a lot.” Said Avs coach Jared Bednar. “I’m glad you noticed because I thought he was really good today. Hard on the front, involved, made some nice plays. He looked like a confident player and another player tonight. He’s getting a little bit self-confidence back in his game. “

Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz saved 22 times, earned his 11th win of the season and the first since December 23.

Colorado, who enters the All-Star break with points with five points (3-0-2), starts a five-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m. MST on Saturday 1 February.

footnotes

MacKinnon, Kadri, Burakovsky, Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Graves and Nikita Zadorov all scored multiple points in the victory. … MacKinnon now has 30 goals in three consecutive seasons. … Rantanen’s two assists were his first multipoint attempt since a hat-trick against New Jersey on January 4. In the All-Star break, Graves leads the NHL with a plus-34 rating. Teammate Ian Cole is fourth in the NHL (plus-24).

