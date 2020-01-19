Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and more artists Slam A Country Radios Sexist Statement

Many notable names in country music blow out a country radio station and point to the largely male dominated industry for its unfair practices.

On Thursday, January 16, Michigan radio station tweeted 98 FM KCQ, and now deleted tweet, “we can’t play two women back to back,” which caused indignation among several female singers, including Kelsea Ballerini, who initially shared the station’s statement in Instagram .

“Until all the ladies who break their ass to get half the odds that men have, I am really sorry that in 2020, after YEAR’s talk about a tie, there are still a number of companies operating their stations according to these rules let play. “It’s unfair and incredibly disappointing,” tweeted the 26-year-old country singer in response.

Ballerini then shared her thoughts on the issue in a long Instagram post, where she emphasized the “inequality in women’s airplay” on the radio.

“I say that this is one of the few women who has really been embraced by the country radio and that some of the larger networks (and some of my friends (program directors) and above) have watched, make real changes to their programming to let it look more balanced. I am grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in airplay for women, “she wrote.

“And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because the girls are moving (or anywhere) to Nashville who are ready to outrun and surpass and surpass everyone. They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys who go here to do the same, “Ballerini continued. ‘Country music, we have to solve this. For us and for them. How do we do it Let’s talk. (Also don’t play on this station, they play according to rules set for them from their higher ups 😞). “

Other female artists, including Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Little Fair Town’s Karen Fairchild, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Nettles, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Maddie & Tae, and Jamie Lynn Spears, also agreed to the issue at Ballerini’s post.

“The only thing these men are good at is that they look bigger than all of us put together,” Kacey Musgraves commented.

Hough wrote: “Yes girl !!!!! Take a position and plan your flag. Let me know how I can help.

“This is insane !!!!!! This must change immediately,” frontman Ryan Tedder commented.

Ballerini is not the only star that advocates more female representation in country radio. Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Sara Evans and Maren Morris have also continued to publicly close gender inequality and inequality.

According to a 2019 study by Dr. Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, they reported that women played only 16% of the top 500 country numbers between 2014 and 2018.

Another study, conducted from 2000 to 2018, found that women were getting less and less broadcasting time than men on national radio. To put it in perspective: in 2000 women had only 33.3% of the 150 best songs of the year, but in 2018 they had only 11.3%, which is a decrease of 66%.