K-Pop’s most successful co-ed group act returns with Red Moon, the fourth mini-album

KARD, the most successful co-ed group in K-Pop, poses for an advertising image for their fourth mini-album Red Moon. Photo credit: DSP Media

Since its pre-debut four years ago, KARD (sometimes referred to as K.A.R.D. or K ♠ RD) has stood out from other K-Pop acts as the first Co-Ed group to be really successful.

To date, no other co-educational group (three or more members) has achieved what KARD could do.

However, there was a time when KARD’s music started to sound “like punch” from each other. It seemed like their first four songs – Oh NaNa, Don’t Recall and Rumor – were similar. Although Hola Hola is different, this could be the reason why KARD did not do so well with his next two singles, You in Me and Ride On the Wind.

By the time they released the songs Bomb Bomb and Dumb Litty, fans would be paying attention just because their song style had changed.

This time it appears that KARD is planning not to change their sound, but to use them all for the upcoming mini album Red Moon, which will appear in a number of other K-pop comebacks in February.

KARD will rise with the Red Moon

The announcement for KARD’s K-pop comeback, which will be her first comeback for 2020, was made last month on January 30, 2020. An update was uploaded to their social media handles, particularly their official Twitter account, which contained a full presentation moon turns blood red.

KARD 4. Mini album ‘RED MOON’

COMING VIDEO

#KARD #BM #JSEPH #SOMIN # JIWOO # RED_MOON # KARD_RED_MOON # KARD_COMEBACK_200212 pic.twitter.com/3ZPoh8e4Ws

– KARD (@KARD_Official) January 30, 2020

Two days later, KARD and its entertainment agency DSP Media unveiled the pre-promotional schedule. It would take almost two weeks for the mini-album Red Moon to be released on February 12, 2020 with a title song of the same name.

February 2: Concept photo # 1

February 3: Concept photo # 2

February 4: Concept photo # 3

February 5: Lyrics Spoiler

February 6: Highlight Medley

February 7: concept video

February 8: Keypoint Dance

February 9: concept video

February 10: M / V Teaser # 1

February 11: M / V Tearers # 2

February 12: Lookbook Video, Red Moon Countdown on V Live, Red Moon Album and music video releases

KARD brings a selection of all their previous sounds to the highlight medley

Among all the pre-advertisements that are currently being published, the Highlight Medley from KARD best reveals what K-Pop fans can expect when Red Moon is available. In it the individual songs of the album are presented.

Apparently every new song seems to use a KARD song style from the past. For example, Go Baby has the same mood as her song Bomb Bomb. Red Moon has the same mood as their songs Oh NaNa, Rumor and Don’t Recall. Enemy has the same mood as Ride on the Wind and Hola Hola. After all, Inferno has the same mood as Dumb Litty.

The fifth song on the Red Moon Mini album will be Dumb Litty. It should be noted that this song was originally released last year.

We’re currently less than a week away from KARD’s comeback releases. As already mentioned, Red Moon, both the album and the title song of the same name, will be available next Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

K-Pop fans can currently pre-order digital Red Moon downloads from streaming music services like Apple Store or Spotify. International fans can pre-order from YesAsia for a physical copy of the album. Note that pre-orders are either for the album itself or with a poster.