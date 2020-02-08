K-Pop Girl Group returns with Mini-Album # and tops iTunes charts around the world

Loona made her first comeback for 2020 with the mini album # with the title song So What. Photo credit: Screen Capture by So What M / V

So far, February has been a real comeback for K-Pop. Fans were thrilled with fantastic returns, especially GFriend and EverGlow, while hoping for future returns, especially BTS and KARD.

Despite the sheer number of comebacks, some tend to stand out more than others. In this case, Loona (often in capital letters or stylized as LOOΠΔ) was just making a comeback with her album # (literally just a hashtag) with the title track So What.

The album and featured song are so popular that they are currently leading in numerous iTunes charts around the world.

Loona says so what?

#, Loona’s second Extended Play (EP) or mini-album, was officially released two days ago on Wednesday February 5th, 2020. It consists of five tracks on his track list, including #, Number 1, Oh (Yes I Am), Ding Ding Dong, 365, and their title track So What.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEo5bmUKFvI

So what’s a unique track since it starts off as a highly competitive hip hop and R&B song, but suddenly turns into R&B for about two-thirds before returning to its original style.

Overall, So What is a very catchy dance song that can compete with similar songs performed by other K-pop acts like Black Pink and the legendary girl group 2NE1.

Obviously, K-pop fans around the world can’t get enough of Loona’s comeback. After the release of #, the album topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in 47 countries.

Some of the countries on this list are the United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Indonesia, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Austria, Chile, Denmark, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Compared to Loona’s previous comeback, this is twice the number of countries where they topped their iTunes charts.

The President of SM Entertainment helps

Probably one of the more interesting details of Loona’s comeback is that Lee Soo-Man, the president and founder of SM Entertainment (the house that made EXO, Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, and NCT), participated in the production of #. This is great news because it is the first time that Soo-Man has produced for an artist outside of his company.

After the release of #, Yves spoke on behalf of Loona, thanking Lee Soo-Man for participating in the production and which may have prompted him to willingly participate in the production.

“We would like to thank producer Lee Soo Man.

The producer Lee Soo Man says he met us while working on his global project. He noticed our Cherry Bomb cover video and found that we have potential. That is why he willingly participated in the production. “

For reference, Cherry Bomb is one of the hits listed by NCT ​​127. However, the producers of a Korean entertainment agency, in particular one of the “Big Three”, take part in other K-Pop acts of the “rival” and produce these “agencies can only lead to more good for the K-Pop industry, especially since Hallyu ( Korean Wave) is more popular than ever.

Loona’s second EP or mini album, #, along with the theme song So What, available digitally through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other music streaming services.

For international fans who want to own a physical copy of the album, it is available from YesAsia. Note that there are four versions of the album, with or without the option to include a poster.