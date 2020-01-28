Juwan Howard remembers Kobe Bryant

DETROIT – Monday was a day when people could report on Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a weekend helicopter crash with his daughter and seven other people.

Michigan-based basketball coach Juwan Howard said he and his family have been very emotional since Bryant’s death.

“We’re all upset, he was an icon,” Howard said. “Kobe was my son’s favorite player.”

Howard played two NBA seasons before Bryant joined the league in 1996. The two then played for years and faced each other several times. Howard was asked to remember number 24, and one that came to mind – one when Howard was already training.

“I saw Kobe, we crossed the paths and I said,” Yo, how long are you going to play? “He says to me,” Until I win two more championships. “That’s exactly how he was wired,” said Howard.

Howard said that since the news of the tragedy came he had thought a lot about Bryant – the father and the husband – and his heart was breaking.

