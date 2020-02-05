Jutes agrees with “Everyone Knows” in genre blending single

(Photo by: Cory Vanderploeg)

Singer songwriter Juten continues to take the lead on the no-genre mentality. The flow of hip hop merges with the grit of punk-like artists such as YUNGBLUD or Machine gun Kelly, the rising singer drops off his latest song, “Everyone Knows.”

Last summer, Jutes released his debut single ‘Start Over’ with Capitol Records. He finished the year with “Sideshow” in November and marked the first taste of his upcoming Overrated EP. Now Jutes is working with AltPress to premiere the second single ‘Everyone Knows’.

Raised in Kars, Ontario, Jutes’ affinity for rock was fueled by his drummer father who led him to Van Halen, Guns N ‘Roses, Motley Crue and red hot chili peppers. Later he started to play basketball, the artist broadened his musical reach by picking up a love of hip hop from his friends and in turn becoming fascinated by Ludacris and OutKastAndre’s 3000.

He soon turned his attention from sports to film school and enrolled at Humber College in Toronto. Jutes stopped after a year, but he did not waste that creative flair after recording raps on his laptop in his dormitory.

“It was the only way to get away from the depression I felt because I had paid all this money to go to school and realized that I didn’t want to be there,” he says. “I love making shit across the board, but when I started making music, it was something completely different. It was my only escape. “

Jutes soon started releasing a handful of singles from 2015 and broke out the following year with ‘Cocaine Cinderella’. After having previously focused on hip-hop sound, last year the singer switched to the rock influences of his youth with the appropriate title “Start Over”.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2018, Jutes has gone from self-production to collaboration with a host of names, including Avedon (Trippie Redd, Bone Thugs) and Omer Fedi (machine gun Kelly, Iann Dior). ‘Everyone Knows’, however, emerged from hanging sessions with musician / producers Andrew Luce (GARZI, Christian French) and Miles Wesley.

“I was hanging out with my homie Andrew Luce, listening to music, and we decided to make a messy, worthless garage-rock song,” Jutes AltPress says. “We had also listened to it Gorillaz, so of course, we mixed the two vibes. I’ll be honest: the hook was a freestyle without a cuff that just felt really good and nostalgic, so I went on with it. A few days later I played it for my friend Miles Wesley, and he grabbed my guitar and started playing that little guitar melody over the post-choir. “

Regarding the lyrical content of the track, Jutes wrote about a woman who was not exactly what she looked like.

“The song is about a girl from the past who won me before I turned the crazy switch and turned my whole world upside down,” says Jutes. “Everyone said,” She sucks, dude. You are much better off without her, “but it was clearly not so easy where I was sitting.”

“Everyone Knows” will participate in “Sideshow” at the Overrated EP will be released soon via Capitol. Jutes will release new music in 2020, and you can watch the new song below and keep track of it here.