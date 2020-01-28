Like every day of the past week, Justina Pelletier’s family wheeled her to court in her wheelchair. Her nails had a fresh layer of lavender paint and a flaky gray blanket was wrapped over her legs. The 21-year-old woman was at the witness stand on Monday morning in the lawsuit brought by her and her family against Boston Children’s Hospital and the doctors who treated her there.

When she described the nine months she was in the hospital’s locked psychiatric ward, Pelletier began to sob. Dr. Colleen Ryan, who was in charge of Pelletier at the time, watched her from the front row of the courtroom and waited for her turn.

Pelletier went to Boston Children’s Hospital for the first time on February 10th, 2013 at 4 a.m., with severe abdominal pain and dehydration. On a scale of one to ten, Pelletier said the pain was seven. Four days later, she said, she made Valentine’s Day cookies with her mother when several guards in black uniforms swept her away.

“Suddenly I just didn’t see her. She wasn’t there,” said Pelletier.

“Have you had a chance to say goodbye?” John Martin, Pelletier’s lawyer, asked her.

“No,” she said.

The doctors on Pelletier’s care team believed that their symptoms were largely psychological and not, as their parents believed, due to a rare genetic disorder called mitochondrial disease. The disease affects how cells generate energy. Instead, the doctors suspected that Pelletier’s parents had been abused, which could cause some of their symptoms. Later that day, she was taken to the hospital’s locked psychiatric ward.

“Suddenly they said,” You’re going upstairs “and I didn’t know why,” said Pelletier at the trial. “I didn’t want to. I just kept saying that I want to go home.”

When Pelletier was in the psychiatric ward, doctors began to limit contact with her family to one hour of visits and 20 minutes of phone calls a week. She said her mother shouldn’t ask her about her treatment or even about her health.

“I could talk to them a bit, but someone was listening. If [my parents] said anything about how I felt, they would stop. Hang up, ”Pelletier said in a swaying voice. “It was really hard to be away from my family.”

Pelletier said the medical staff was sometimes cruel to her during her stay in the psychiatric ward. She told her lawyer that she would leave her on the toilet if she couldn’t vomit or stay in a wheelchair for intolerable periods.

“They didn’t believe [my pain] and they hurt me so much,” said Pelletier. “I was getting weaker and weaker.”

Boston Children’s Hospital’s Colleen Ryan insisted that she and other medical staff do what was best for Pelletier. She testified that Pelletier’s parents would be obsessed with their medical problems in a way that would make them worse. Ryan told the jury that she recommended that the hospital and the department for children and families who had taken Pelletier into custody should limit contact between the girl and her parents.

“We had Justina’s best interests in mind and we knew that if she focused less on negative aspects of her health than on her positive experiences, it would benefit her health,” said Ryan.

“Don’t you think it’s reasonable for a mother to ask her daughter,” Hey, how are you? Has anyone ever taken care of these scales? Martin asked Ryan during the trial.

“Of course I understand that as a mother,” Ryan replied. “But to point out and insist – we didn’t think that was good for them.”

In previous statements, one of Ryan’s lawyers said that doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital had learned that Pelletier appeared to be doing better when her parents weren’t around. In her testimony, Ryan said that parents often got bellicose at meetings, which raised suspicions that their parents might have caused some of Pelletier’s symptoms.

“We had a family reunion with [Department of Children and Families] and the parents – there were some very inappropriate and improper behaviors,” she said. “It was very worrying.”

Ryan said Pelletier’s parents accused her of kidnapping her daughter and wrongly accusing her of child abuse, among other things. Instead, Ryan said, she and her team repeatedly tried to involve the parents in the treatment of Pelletier, but she claimed that they were simply too combative.

“We always tried to involve the family,” she said. “We never got over the argument. We have tried so many times. “

Pelletier is now back with her parents. She described how she has improved through art therapy and physical activity in recent years. Her lawyer showed the drawings of the jury that Pelletier made over the past few years – realistic animals in color and black and white.

“We saw your artwork and you are obviously very talented,” said Ellen Cohen, one of the defenders.

“Yes,” said Pelletier.

And in a recent defense video, Pelletier rides a horse named Sandman – one of her favorite horses – during a competition. She trots the horse and then makes it go again.

“You got very good,” said Cohen, pointing to a photo with blue ribbons for riding competitions that stuck to Pelletier’s chest.

“Thanks,” she said.