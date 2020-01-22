Justin Williams of Hurricanes scores twice in victory over Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. – Justin Williams could not have written a better return to the NHL.

Williams scored two goals in his second game since he signed to return for his 19th season and win the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday-evening.

In his first game of the season two days earlier, Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the hurricanes to victory over the New York Islanders. Williams had taken an extended off-season and signed with the club on January 8.

“I feel at ease,” said 38-year-old Williams. “I feel better than the previous game. And I hope I feel better the next game than tonight.”

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists, and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who reached the All-Star break with two consecutive wins after a skid of three games. Petr Mrazek stopped 16 shots for Carolina.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who lost three in a row and five of six. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

Williams helped the Hurricanes break a series of 18 consecutive scoreless power-games as he broke Teravainen’s pass past Hellebuyck at 5:30 in the game to increase Carolina’s lead to 2-0.

In the third period, Williams rushed to the net for a cross-ice feed from Andrei Svechnikov and the final goal of the match. Williams said he was just the beneficiary of two big steps and thankfully he had his stick on the ice for both.

But hurricane coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Williams intellect and positioning played a role in his success.

“He knows how to play,” said Brind’Amour. “I don’t care how old you are. If you know how to play and you know where to go, that’s what he does. So it’s not surprising to me. You don’t expect him to do that (score twice) ), but it is not surprising. “

Winnipeg controlled the game for much of the second period, but Mrazek held strong. One of his best stops came when he was hit by a shot from Jack Roslovic, who broke only while Carolina was in the middle of a line change.

“The second period that I thought we were the better team and couldn’t get one,” said Jets Blake Wheeler ahead. “We get one of those chances to go into the second, it’s a different hockey game.”

The Jets’ frustration broke out until late in the third period when Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele and Carolina’s Brett Pesce received large penalties for fighting.

“They played hard,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice about his team. “I have no complaints with them. It doesn’t always go perfect for us.”

For Williams, on the other hand, it couldn’t have been more perfect. He helped his team on their way to the All-Star break on a pitch and now has some free time to get in better shape.

“Pauses are good for everyone,” he said, “even boys who have only played two games.”

COMMENTS: Laine has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in eight career games against the hurricanes. … With 12 goals in the season, Necas is in third place among NHL rookies. … Carolina is 16-0-1 this season when it leads after one period.

NEXT ONE

Jets: visit Columbus on Wednesday.

Hurricanes: Have nine days off before the All-Star break before you become the Vegas host on January 31.