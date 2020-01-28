Justin Timberlake remembers the last conversation with Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake pays tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The 38-year-old singer from “Man of the Woods” reported on Instagram about her connection with “Drive and Process” and her children.

“I was in awe of what you can do with a basketball, and I knew that your talent went beyond your physical ability and appealed to your mentality,” he wrote on Monday. “A mentality that I would take with me throughout my career and still use it every day.”

Timberlake said that Bryant’s mentality “inspired me to continue to grow for me” and added that the couple’s relationship was based on mutual respect and admiration for playful “ripping”.

“We joked about” The Vino Club “,” wrote the singer. “They called themselves” Vino “to show how to age gracefully like a good wine. But you never stopped inspiring me.”

He continued: “Your trust in me was enormous – it really affected me because I admired you so much. I don’t mean to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. I mean as a person. People can sometimes confuse the will to win with a lack of compassion. You weren’t. They had both qualities. “

Timberlake announced that the last time he spoke to the former LA Lakers star was when they were talking about fatherhood, not their careers.

Timberlake has a 4-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake, with wife Jessica Biel, and Bryant had four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant. His second oldest, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, was also killed in the fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.

“The last conversation we shared was about being a father and what that meant,” said Timberlake. “It was our true legacy beyond anything we could do in this world. Who our children are and what beautiful people they become. And I think right now, without being able to find all the words, THIS father connection is the most devastating for me. “

The “Suit & Tie” singer sent his love to Vanessa when she was worried, adding, “My heart is broken and my family raises you in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bryant died on Sunday at the age of 41. He was one of nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.