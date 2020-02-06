Justin Simmons named top 20 player by PFF

The incredible interception of Justin Simmons against Kansas City in the snow last week. Credit: Denny Medley, US TODAY Sports.

The incredible performance of Justin Simmons during the 2019 season is likely to give him a very lucrative contract and has already earned him a place in the top 101 of Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Simmons is the highest ranked Bronco on the list as the 17th best player of the competition. This is at the top of the 46th ranking of Alexander Johnson and Courtland Sutton’s ‘beautiful’ ranking of 69th.

The placement of Simmons on this list will not surprise many. He dominated PFF’s safety position for much of the season and finished 2019 as PFF’s highest safety level in terms of approach and overall play. He was also in the top four in terms of coverage and run defense among safeties.

“Justin Simmons was one of the best artists of the entire NFL 2019 season for the defense of Denver Broncos,” writes Sam Monson of PFF. “He was particularly impactful in coverage, where he had four interceptions and 11 pass-breakups, the most combined forced incompleteness of any safety this season. Simmons was also unusually active towards the point for a player who excelled in coverage, and he registered 28 defensive stops, the 11th best figure on the position despite spending only a third of his snaps as a box safety close to the line of scrimmage . “

The dilemma for the Broncos is not whether he has to pay for star safety, but how much he has to pay?

Last season the security market saw a reset with Kevin Byard, Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins, all of which corresponded to deals worth at least $ 14 million a year, but the security market is ready to make a new leap in 2020. Simmons, Vonn Bell, Anthony Harris and Jimmie Ward all come from strong seasons and all have expiring contracts.