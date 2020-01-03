Justin Simmons named All-Pro, Dalton Risner also honored by PFF

Loading...

Justin Simmons Credit: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports.

Pro Football Focus, the NFL's analysis authority, has honored two Broncos players for their individual performances this season.

Justin Simmons, who exploded on the scene this year as a true star, was named to the PFF All-Pro Team, while right guard Dalton Risner was named to the site's All-Rookie team.

Simmons was a complete leader for the Broncos defense this year.

"The best qualified security in the NFL this season, Justin Simmons of Denver has had a stellar performance in all areas," writes PFF. "Simmons was not in primary coverage for any touchdown given in coverage, but he had four interceptions and 11 pass breaks. He also ranked 11th in terms of defensive stops between all assurances, demonstrating his ability to make plays in the whole field. Whether he was lined up in high school or near the line in the box, Simmons was making plays all year. "

Simmons was second in the team, only by Todd Davis, in terms of tackles combined with 93. The 15 security passes were by far his best mark, as were the four interceptions this year; both were team records too.

In addition, as PFF said, Simmons' 90.8 rating was the highest among all securities this season and reaches its "elite" status. Compared to the other securities in the top 15 of its classification, the rising star of the Broncos is also, by far, the best tackler and the best defender of the race.

Probably his biggest reel-worthy game this season came near the end of the year, a spectacular and slippery interception of Patrick Mahomes in the red zone in the snow.

That interception by @ jsimms1119 was quite crazy.

– Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 16, 2019

Simmons, who has just finished his fourth year with the Broncos, needs a new and fast contract. He is entering the offseason as a free agent without restrictions, although he has said he wants to stay with Denver in the long term.

As for Risner, PFF was impressed by the rookie guard.

"We haven't seen the same elite level game we saw from him in college, but Risner's game on guard was solid as a rookie this season." His overall score of 63.5 in the left guard was ranked 19 out of 39 qualifiers in the position, ”writes PFF. That means that Risner was the 19th best guard in the NFL this year, playing better than a lot of veterans in the position as well.

Risner's highlight came in week 3 when he led Phillip Lindsay over the goal line against the Packers.

The Broncos lineman took Phillip Lindsay to the final zone for TD 💪 # DENvsGB

– ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2019

Risner is one of the few dynamic youngsters for the Broncos that make the future look bright. Lindsay has just enjoyed her second consecutive 1,000-yard season and Courtland Sutton reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Drew Lock impressed in his first five games and Simmons is a young star in defense. Add Bradley Chubb, who missed most of the year from an injury, and boys like Alexander Johnson and the Broncos are full of young talent.