Justin Schultz prepares for return, Dominik Kahun diagnosed with concussion

CRANBERRY, Pa. – Justin Schultz is pretty sure he’ll be back in the Penguins’ lineup for a game against Philadelphia.

He just doesn’t know which one.

It could be the one that will be played Tuesday at 7:38 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center, across the Commonwealth.

Or maybe it will be January 31 at PPG Paints Arena.

Schultz, who joined his teammates in training for a full training session on Monday for the first time since his injury in a 4-1 victory in Calgary on December 17, is sure he will be back in one of these games, mainly because – thanks to the NHL all-star break and the Penguins’ subsequent “week off” – there isn’t one between them.

“Obviously, I hope the sooner (of the Flyers’ two games),” he said. “But you have to make sure you’re 100%.

“I was fully on today, but we’ll see. Obviously, I want to play, but it’s also to be smart.”

While Schultz’s status for Tuesday’s game remains uncertain, Penguins know they will be deprived of top six striker Dominik Kahun, who Mike Sullivan was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving the Penguins’ 4-3 victory over Boston on Sunday in the second period.

However, they expect Dominik Simon, who left the Bruins game with an unspecified lower body injury. Simon practiced Monday with no apparent problem and said he could play, echoed Sullivan.

“I feel much better,” said Simon. “It will also depend on how we feel tomorrow, but it feels good now, so I hope to play tomorrow.”

Schultz, who has missed the last 15 games and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, has two goals and six assists in 27 games. These are modest numbers, but his offensive skills are priceless, especially since he is a right-handed shooter.

“He’s a very good player,” said Sullivan. “He played a lot of good minutes for us. When we get him back, it will be a big boost.”

The decision to bring Schultz back on Tuesday will depend on what comes out of a discussion between him, Sullivan and the medical staff.

If there is a sign of a problem, Schultz will likely be held until the end of the next break, although he seems cautiously optimistic about the possibility of getting clearance for Tuesday’s match.

“(The recovery) was a little bit slower than I wanted at the start, but once I got on the ice every day, it felt better,” said Schultz. “And it feels pretty good right now.”

With Schultz and Brian Dumoulin shelved, Chad Ruhwedel and Jusso Riikola were pushed to work regularly on defense and responded well. This is about the case of the attackers who were forced to play larger roles than expected due to injuries as well.

The Penguins have already lost 204 games to injury and illness, but that didn’t stop them from climbing to fourth place overall, just four points from first place in Washington.

“Obviously, we are looking forward to the time when we will have a healthy composition,” said Sullivan. “But in the meantime, these guys who play every night have done a great job for us.”

