Justin Morneau heads the 2020 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class

TORONTO – Justin Morneau, the stubborn first baseman from New Westminster, B.C., who became the second Canadian ever to win the majors MVP prize, heads the 2020 class named by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Along with him for the June 20 induction in St. Marys, Ont., Dominant reliever will be Duane Ward, his Toronto Blue Jays teammate, swinging first baseman John Olerud and veteran French-language broadcaster Jacques Doucet.

The selection of Morneau comes in the same year that Larry Walker, the Colorado Rockies superstar who went from idol to mentor, was chosen in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., an appropriate bit of symmetry given their relationship.

“When I heard the news that I was going to be anchored in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, I was honored,” Morneau said in a statement. “When I heard from fellow inductees, John Olerud, Duane Ward and Jacques Doucet, I was lost in words. It is really humiliating to think that I would join these prominent members who had such a lasting impact on baseball in Canada. I look forward to being in St. Marys this summer to personally celebrate this with my fellow inductees. Thanks to the voters and the venue for this incredible honor, and everything the venue does for the baseball game in Canada. ”

In many ways, Morneau took on the role of Canadian in the majors when Walker’s career came to an end and his started. A brilliant 2006 season, in which he hit .321 / .375 / .559 and rode 130 runs, established him as one of the game’s best batters, and earned his role in wearing the Minnesota Twins to an AL Central title received MVP awards. .

Until then, Walker was the only other Canadian to win MVP in the majors. Joey Votto, the other dominant Canuck-batter of this generation, became third in 2010.

Morneau may have won Canadian MVPs in both competitions that year, if not for a season-related concussion he suffered while playing against the Blue Jays, taking a knee against John McDonald’s head as he slid to break a double play .

With 81 games at that time, Morneau beat .345 / .437 / .618 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, on pace to capture a number of career bests. But he didn’t play in 2010 after that fateful game of July 7 in Toronto, and it wasn’t until 2014 with the Rockies when he hit .319 to win the National League batting title that he started playing on his former self appear .

By that time, however, his body had undergone a series of other injuries beyond the concussion, which would certainly have reached an even more productive peak.

Injuries also shortened Ward’s strikingly dominant career, as he only performed four times after setting a Blue Jays single-season record with 45 saves and locking down games, while the club won a second consecutive World Series in 1993.

Ward logged five consecutive seasons of 100-plus innings from the 1988-92 bullpen as Tom Henke’s primary set-up man before taking over as the poet in 1993 when he scored 71.2 frames.

His durability, dominant fastball and dirty slider would have made the current managers and managers drool at the thought of acquiring him. The Ward-Henke combination remains in some ways a model for how teams are trying to design their bullpens today.

All kilometers had caught up with Ward in 1994, when he didn’t pitch due to shoulder and bicep problems and his comeback attempt didn’t work the following year, so he retired.

Olerud, whose smooth left-handed stroke was a rare combination of art and science, enjoyed much more of his life in a very undervalued 17-year career in which he hit .295 / .398 / .465, collected 2,239 hits and ran 1,275 free runs only 1,016 strikeouts. A gifted defender, he also won three gold gloves.

One of only eight players since 1979 to start his career in the majors without first appearing in the minor leagues, the best season of Olerud came in 1993, when he wore a batting average from .400 to August 2 and finally the battle title won at. 363.

Although his swing to the plate was immediately recognizable due to the rare fluidity, Olerud’s look was also distinctive because he was wearing a helmet while playing defense, a precautionary measure because he had a brain aneurysm during his studies.

Doucet started telling the Montreal Expos from the beginning of the club in 1968 and played 33 seasons in French on the radio from 1972. When the Expos moved to Washington, DC in 2004, Doucet continued to broadcast games in Quebec, this time for the Can-Am Leagues Quebec Capitales. In 2011, Ducet returned to major competitions as a broadcaster for selected Blue Jays games on TVA Sports, a role that he still plays today.