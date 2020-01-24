Justin Hartley thinks about life after divorcing Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley thought about his life after speaking with a small group of press following the This Is Us panel during the winter tour of the Critical Television Association on Saturday, January 11.

“I’m doing great,” the actor said, before starting his self-care routine and the changes he made to his life since his divorce from former wife Chrishell Stause.

“I went into that long ago, self-care. It’s good to do, right? Hartley went on. “We have a hectic life and everyone is busy and we run everywhere and we try to take up space and time and get to the next. And you have to work slower and realize where you are and think a little bit about what you did and think a little, and say, “What’s going on here?” And make sure you’re okay. Surround yourself with good people. That’s good to do. “

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November and listed their divorce date as 8 July 2019. Stause responded to Hartley’s divorce petition and filed a dissolution with a few weeks later, but named her divorce date as November 22, 2019 – the day that Hartley will be submitted papers.

A source that was revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Chrishell is still shocked by what Justin asked for [divorce] and was devastated by how everything unravels. Chrishell has signed up for a marriage, to work things through and fight for their love, but she feels that Justin has just given up. “

“Justin loves Chrishell, but people close to the couple feel that he is choosing his career over their marriage,” the source also claimed. “Justin finally gets his big break in Hollywood and it has completely changed him and how he treated his marriage.”

At the same time, Hartley’s character on This Is Us, Kevin, is also experiencing his own personal problems.

“[Kevin] in a position where he is moving a bit and trying to find his way again,” he told the press. “It is this repetition that begins his life and here it is again, in a place where he is actually healthy, he tries to do the right thing, he takes care of himself – the self-care we were talking about. “

Hartley continued: “He is very reflective, he is very attentive, he is doing the right things and he is in the same position as it, alone, in a crowded room. I think his perspective on that is different, but this time he is “He can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he is also hopeful. He has a purpose and he knows what he wants for the first time.”

He also added that Kevin was in a passing time and explained that he has a greater idea of ​​what he actually wants. “Now I think he’s starting to collect things in his life that mean something, telling the story of who he really is,” said Hartley. “He carries that weight with him and realizes what he wants in life, which is super cool for me to see and play.”

This also includes the hopes and dreams of Kevin to start a family. “I think what he said, it’s time to grow up and move on,” the actor told reporters. “And I actually realize that I want a family. I want someone in my life to share life experiences, tell stories. [Someone who] says to you: “Do you remember when?” And that person actually went through that life with you and remembered it. I find that very special. “

This Is Us season four will premiere on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on NBC.