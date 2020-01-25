Justin Hartley brings daughter as a date for critics' choice after divorce

It was a father-daughter date for Justin Hartley at tonight’s Critics ’Choice Awards!

The This Is Us actor made headlines in November 2019 after it was released that he had filed for divorce from wife Crishnell Stause. At the time, he stated their divorce date on July 8, 2019. Stause responded to Hartley’s divorce application by quoting incompatible differences a few weeks later, but stated her divorce date as November 22.

Hartley got out for the first time after the divorce on NBC’s Television Critics Association winter press trip on Saturday. “I’m great,” Hartley told reporters.

“We have a hectic life and everyone is busy and we run everywhere and we try to take up space and time and get to the next. And you have to work slower and realize where you are and think a little bit about what you did and think a little, and say, “What’s going on here?” And make sure you’re okay. Surround yourself with good people. That’s good to do. “

Tonight the star got out to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards with his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay, as his date. Isabella told ET that she was “grateful and excited” to accompany her father to the award ceremony. “It’s so nice,” she said.

“There are so many things (which he is good at). I just think of the advice he gives me – he never makes me feel that if I ask a question, it’s a stupid question. I always learn new things from him “Isabella shared.” I don’t know. He is my favorite person, my actual favorite person. “

Watch the cute red carpet moment of the duo below: