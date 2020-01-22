Last year, Justin Gaethje drove with Conor McGregor for a fight to no avail. But now that the former UFC champion is back on the winning pillar, Gaethje feels much better about his chances of fighting McGregor. Why is this?

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Gaethje explains why he thinks McGregor is facing him now

Before McGregor was booked to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last weekend, Gaethje repeatedly argued that the star had to fight him. The reason for this is that Gaethje defeated Cerrone in September and is ranked higher than “Cowboy”. So if McGregor wants to fight for the lightweight title again, according to Gaethje (and others) Road should go through it.

Well, although UFC President Dana White said that Conor has become a title shot due to his last win, Gaethje believes he could face the star. While speaking on the Punchlines podcast, Gaethje said the following about his prospect of shooting the title and the chances of fighting McGregor next (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I’m not necessarily overlooked. I’m talking to you,” said Gaethje. “I lost twice not too long ago, and unfortunately that set me back, and that allows these people to have an argument or case when it comes to the argument or circumstance.

“Ultimately, this guy (McGregor) makes his own decisions, and I think he has more confidence now. He needed a win. Yes, I think he will fight me now. “

Could Gaethje be right? Was it just a matter of trust and now will McGregor agree to fight him? It is possible. Many others have argued that the UFC and McGregor camp forced a fight with Cerrone because the match on paper favored the star. After McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, another loss would have been a major setback for the Irish fighter and the UFC.

Before McGregor fought Cerrone, he said that he could choose to fight Gaethje next. But from today’s perspective, it is hard to imagine that the UFC will play McGregor – Gaethje next unless Conor demands the match-up. McGregor next to fight for the 155 belt, or fighting with Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz would be bigger fights.

Gaethje again criticizes the McGregor-Cerrone fight

During the podcast, Gaethje also affected McGregor’s win against Cerrone, who ended up at the 40-second mark. It was the third time in a row that Cerrone was stopped (although his loss to Tony Ferguson was caused by a doctor’s interruption). Here is some of what Gaethje had to say:

“I think it was an (explicit) move he made and it only comes from a direct competitor because he also has losses, and that’s his argument when you say you’re going to fight someone who jumps off losses, but he talks about title contenders, title contests or title shots, and you can’t fight him (Cerrone). “

As mentioned above, Gaethje is not the only person who makes this argument. Now the MMA world is waiting for McGregor to actually wait, and will face the winner of the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson on April 18.