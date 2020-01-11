Justin Champagnie gives Pitt Panthers a boost - and an attitude beyond his years

“I mean, I just have to be on the alert and just be a good teammate and play for the team.”

Justin Champagnie acts like that doesn’t matter.

That quote up there was Champagnie’s response when I asked him how he – a first-year college student facing North Carolina for the first time, on the road, no less – managed his emotions. Champagnie filled out the statistics sheet for 22 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two interceptions, but bigger than that, he sank four of five three points in a second half back that helped Pitt to a 73-65 victory.

It was after scoring 0 for 2 deep – freezing – in the first half, a match after shooting 1 for 6 deep before the team lost to Wake Forest at home.

“We came out of the locker room, and the coach said,” You just have to go up and hit a big hit, “said Champagnie.” And once the first one came in, I thought, “Oh, keep going. ‘”

Yeah, carry on. After all, it’s not a big deal to help your team achieve their first ACC road victory in almost two full years, the last to come on February 8, 2017 at Boston College.

Last season was Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson, two first-year sensations, giving life to a Pitt men’s basketball program par excellence. Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds per game last season, while McGowens added 11.6 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

This season, it’s Champagnie – 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 flight per game – offering this additional offensive layer to the team. The team still revolves around Johnson and McGowens, no doubt.

“The coach told us that during the game you have to keep playing the right games,” said Johnson when asked if the opposing defenses blocked himself and McGowens. “Because their screening report and the screening reports of the other teams is [to] stop me and Trey. We have to know it, I and Trey have to know it, and we just have to trust others to do shootings.”

Others like Champagnie, who rose to the challenge, averaging 17 points per game in the team’s last four games, a streak of 3-1, while contributing to hot shots from outside the l ‘bow. This deep threat – combined with the same thing Ryan Murphy – makes everyone’s life easier.

“Our guys need Xavier and Trey to create for them,” Jeff Capel said during his press conference on Friday at the Petersen Events Center. “… They have to understand that they need Justin to drop the shots or finish the games indoors. They need Murphy to drop the shots.”

Beyond filming, however, did you catch this other part of Capel sur Champagnie in this quote? Watch a single Pitt basketball game, and that “finish the games indoors” part stands out even more than outdoor shooting.

Champagnie has a solid understanding of opposing defenses and a knack for exploiting weaknesses. You will see something like this almost every time it hits the ground:

