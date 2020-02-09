Justin Champagnie drops 30, Pitt pressed by Georgia Tech in roller coaster affair

I just leave this here:

That’s Pitt freshman Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 30 points in the Panthers’ Saturday 73-64 Win Georgia Tech, increase his team to a 15-9 record of the year and a 6-7 mark in ACC game. And it’s not just that Champagnie scored the ball. It’s how he scored the ball: Dunks, three, baseline layups, setbacks on the attacking glass – Champagnie did it all this afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

“I just felt like I was flying,” said Champagnie on the podium after the race.

Then he said something that was even more important.

“I could have made some more – the one to get it (points to Trey McGowens one chair left) his 10th assist, but I just felt good, “he went on.” I flowed. I did what I should do. “

Catch it?

Let’s take another example because Champagnie’s post-match performance was just as impressive as his hardwood work this Saturday in Steel City. After Gerald Drumgoole replaced him late in the game, Champagnie received a standing ovation from the noisy crowd, and Jeff Capel pulled him in for a hug and some encouraging words before he sat down on the couch.

De Piet was rocking, and it was all for the freshmen.

“I mean, it was a great moment for me,” said Champagnie. “It is also a really big trust booster.”

But …

“At the same time, it’s on to the next game,” added Champagnie. “I can’t just realize that I have a good game for this game. My teammates expect me to play well.”

Tree.

There it is. In both cases, Champagnie was quick to criticize his game or to indicate how to proceed from this 30-point, nine-rebound, two-steel, one-block, zero-turnover show. Forget that he was the only Panther who constantly shot shots – he went 12 for 17 out of the field (3 for 4 out of three) and a perfect 3 for 3 out of the free throw line. For the context, the team shot 42 percent in general and 31 percent – 5 for 16 – out of three. Eliminate Champagne, and those numbers are falling.

So there were reasons for smiling and letting everything soak in – what Champagnie did, to be clear. But he also showed a sense of consciousness, understanding that his journey does not end here. It has only just begun.

“As long as he is willing to work – what I think he will (become) – then he has a chance to get better,” Capel said of Champagnie.

Even Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner received praise.

“One thing is that he (Champagnie) can really shoot the ball because he keeps the floor apart,” Pastner said. “That middle shot is a difficult shot. It’s not an easy shot … It’s a harder shot, and he made some tough ones. He’s a good basketball player. And he also had some big offensive rebounds.”

That attacking rebound – Champagnie led the Panthers with four – could perhaps overshadow the score for me today, especially when you think of the one at the end of that poison up there. It is the same in the photo on top of this article. You know, the one where Champagnie seems possessed and willing to do everything needed to secure the ball between a swarm of yellow jackets.

“I just knew the big one wouldn’t move,” said Champagnie about the play. “He just went for the rebound. I just took it apart a little and got the rebound.”

That series came over with 2:30 in the game, Pitt a seventh and looking for their fourth consecutive ACC victory at home. Xavier Johnson missed the jumper, but there was Champagnie, crashing and scoring, because he was natural. This was his day, and apparently everything he did on the field produced a positive result.

I asked him if there was something different for the competition, or if he knew that something special was brewing:

“No, I just had a conversation with coach after the game Notre Dame,” said Champagnie. “He was just (telling) that I had 20 (points) and 11 (rebounds) and I only played in the second half. I didn’t wake up until the second half. He just told me to come here and bring the energy and don’t have an on / off switch. Just jump out and just play, play my game and everything comes to me. So that’s what I did. ”

Smart. Talented. Grounded.

And coachable too?

That is not Champagnie’s last 30-point attempt in blue and gold. Bet on it.

