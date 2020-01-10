Justin Chambers works on mental health when 'Grey's Anatomy' leaves

Loading...

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Justin Chambers announced on Friday that he is leaving the streak after 15 years to “diversify my acting roles and career choices”.

Exclusive sources reported that the star also recently raised some mental health issues in the same luxury facility where Selena Gomez and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington were patients.

According to a source, Chambers spent some time with Privé-Swiss in Connecticut before leaving Wednesday to return to LA.

“Justin was with [Privé-Swiss] for stress and life advice. He was seen at various locations in the area for several weeks, including a restaurant in Old Saybrook – where he was nice and talked to other guests but looked very thin. “

A second source told us: “Justin was with Privé-Swiss and was treated for stress, depression and life support. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes with [‘Grey’s Anatomy’] right now.

In a statement on page 6, Chambers said, “It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that have shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years.” For some time now, however, I’ve been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turned 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time. “

He added: “As I continue from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ I would like to present and thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens as well as the rest of the amazing cast and crew from past and past of course the fans for an extraordinary ride.

A representative of the facility said: “Privé-Swiss does not comment on customers, neither in the past nor in the present.”

More than a decade ago, Chambers reported a longstanding sleep disorder that led him to go to the same UCLA Medical Center where Britney Spears was once treated.

He said to People in 2008: “It’s a biological sleep disorder. Your mind keeps racing and your body is tired. It wants to go to sleep but it can’t.”

