Justin Chambers talks about his difficult decision to leave 'Grey's Anatomy'

Days after Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers confirmed his exit from the hit ABC drama after 15 years of Dr. Having played Alex Karev, he talked about his difficult decision to leave the beloved Shonda Rhimes show and revealed what he wanted to pursue afterwards.

“I am very excited [for this new chapter],” Chambers told page six when he left Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. “Of course [it was a difficult decision]. Wherever you spend 15 years, it’s a big part of your life. “

When asked what he was looking forward to, the 49-year-old actor shared: “Life, family, love and friendships.”

He added that he uses ‘one by one’, and also revealed some of the things he wants to work on next. “Producing documentaries, that’s what I’m most interested in now,” Chambers said. “Grey’s supported me enormously and I am very grateful and it was a great ride.”

On Friday, January 10, ABC confirmed that the original Grey’s anatomy star had left the show after 16 seasons. The last and final episode of Chambers was broadcast on November 14, 2019, so the star doesn’t get a good episode like other notable cast members.

“There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” the actor said in a statement. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

Chambers continued: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present, and of course the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

Earlier this week, Pompeo responded to Chambers’ departure from the show after Vanity Fair tweeted: “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of the biggest losses to date.” She answered back: “Truer words were never spoken”, next to a breaking heart emoji.