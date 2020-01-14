Justin Chambers looks forward to

Justin Chambers is “very excited” for the next chapter of his life after receiving news that he is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years.

Justin ChambersAFC / SplashNews.com

The 49-year-old actor, who was spotted outside the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California on Monday, is looking forward to “Life, Family, Love and Friendship”.

Just a few hours after Friday’s Exit News was released, Chambers reported exclusively that he was dealing with mental health issues at Privé-Swiss in Connecticut, a luxury facility where both Selena Gomez and Kit Harington spent some time.

When asked whether it was true that he had spent time at Privé-Swiss, he replied “Maybe” before quickly changing the subject. “Anyway,” Grey’s “was very supportive and I’m very grateful and it was a great ride.”

He also said that it was emotional for him to leave the ABC series in which he has played Alex Karev since season 1.

“Of course it is a big part of your life wherever you spend 15 years,” he said.

Chambers announced that while he does things “one day at a time” he hopes to be able to produce documentaries in the future.

Last week a source said on page 6: “Justin was with Privé-Swiss and was treated for stress, depression and life support. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment. “

Chambers flew back to Los Angeles last Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR