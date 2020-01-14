Justin Chambers is “very excited” for the next chapter of his life after receiving news that he is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years.

Justin ChambersAFC / SplashNews.com

The 49-year-old actor, who was spotted outside the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California on Monday, is looking forward to “Life, Family, Love and Friendship”.

Just a few hours after Friday’s Exit News was released, Chambers reported exclusively that he was dealing with mental health issues at Privé-Swiss in Connecticut, a luxury facility where both Selena Gomez and Kit Harington spent some time.

When asked whether it was true that he had spent time at Privé-Swiss, he replied “Maybe” before quickly changing the subject. “Anyway,” Grey’s “was very supportive and I’m very grateful and it was a great ride.”

He also said that it was emotional for him to leave the ABC series in which he has played Alex Karev since season 1.

“Of course it is a big part of your life wherever you spend 15 years,” he said.

Chambers announced that while he does things “one day at a time” he hopes to be able to produce documentaries in the future.

Last week a source said on page 6: “Justin was with Privé-Swiss and was treated for stress, depression and life support. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment. “

Chambers flew back to Los Angeles last Wednesday.