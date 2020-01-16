Justin Chambers leaves Grey's Anatomy amid reports of mental health

Welcome to PopCrush’s Daily Break! Here’s a list of today’s hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories that air on PopCrush Nights across the country. Check out Meghan Markle’s new appearance, Antonio Brown’s Instagram Live Meltdown and more!

Justin Chambers is said to have addressed mental health issues at Grey’s Exit

Justin Chambers’ announcement to leave Grey’s Anatomy surprised everyone last week, but the story could go beyond the actor’s claim that he would leave because he wanted to venture out and take on other roles. According to page 6, there was a lot going on behind the scenes on the set of the show, and all of that is said to have affected his mental health. Chambers was reportedly in a psychiatric facility and was being treated for stress depression. (Page Six)

Meghan Markle signs contract with Disney

Meghan Markle and Disney have reportedly signed a voice over contract. According to sources, she is doing this in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a charity that helps protect animals from poachers. Now that she and Prince Harry have moved away from the royal spotlight, it appears that Meghan wants to do what she loves again: acting. (PopCrush)

Antonio Brown throws a pack of penis gums on Baby Mama



It’s safe to say that ex-NFL star Antonio Brown won’t be playing football soon because his online antics are getting wilder. The cops were called to his home after a violent exchange between him and his children’s mother. Brown accused her of trying to steal his car. (Business initiate)

He also threw a “bag of d — s” towards you.

Justin Bieber desperately tries to become “Number 1” … and fails

People laughed at Justin Bieber over the weekend after asking his fans to manipulate music chats in several ways to get his song “Yummy” number 1 on the billboard list.

Despite his efforts, the song debuted at number 2 after Roddy Rich’s song “The Box”. (PopCrush)

Gwyneth Paltrow sells a candle that smells of her vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow sells a vagina-scented candle. The “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle is 10.5 oz and costs $ 75. The description of the product on the website explains exactly how the candle was made: “This candle started as a joke between the perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow) – the two were working on a fragrance and it burst out: ‘Uhhh .. it smells like a vagina – but has developed into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and wonderfully unexpected smell. “(PopCrush)

Kanye West turned a text convo into a necklace for Kim Kardashian

Celebrities who found out about mental health