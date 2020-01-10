Justin Chambers leaves Grey's Anatomy after 15 years

Loading...

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Chambers, an original actor of “Grey’s Anatomy” and a fan favorite, leaves the successful medical drama in its sixteenth season on ABC.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” said Chambers in a statement on Deadline. “However, for some time now I have hoped to diversify my acting and career choices. And when I turned 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time. “

Chambers, who on the show Dr. Alex Karev continues to pay tribute to ABC / ABC Studios, Shonda Rhimes, the inventor of “Grays Anatomy,” and the three remaining original actors he has worked with since the pilot project.

“As I continue from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew from past and present, of course, the fans for one exceptional ride, ”he said.

It is unclear when Chambers’s last episode will air and whether it will appear in subsequent episodes. He was absent from the Grey’s Anatomy last fall finale in November.

Chambers’ Dr. Alex Karev was featured in the premiere of the “Gray” series as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital and eventually rose to reside and later became a pediatric surgical fellow.

Alex quickly became a fan favorite with his attentive pediatric skills and compassionate manner with friends. Initially rejected by his fellow interns because of his rugged and dismissive nature with patients and employees, he earned their respect for his profound competence for his specialty. His relationship with colleagues Meredith Gray (Pompeo), Christina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and George O’Malley (T. R. Knight) in the early years became a focus of the series.

His character went through two marriages, first with Heigls Izzie Stevens and later with the intern Jo Wilson.

Former department head of pediatric surgery, Alex, was fired from insurance fraud for his involvement in Merediths (Pompeo) and hired as chief of staff and chief physician of surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

Alex was last seen in the 350th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” that aired on November 14th. As a result, he left the hospital to take care of his sick mother.

Sixteen seasons in “Grey’s Anatomy”, the longest-running medical drama on TV, are still a rating powerhouse. It is again the most viewed and highest rated ABC series for adults between 18 and 49 this season. “Grey’s” is currently in the middle of a two-season race to season 17. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke was recently optimistic that the series could go beyond that.