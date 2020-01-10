Justin Chambers leaves Gray's mid-season for anatomy

Loading...

It’s time to say goodbye to one of our favorites Grey’s Anatomy doctors. On January 10, Justin Chambers announced his departure from the long-running ABC drama in a statement to Deadline.

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has defined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time, however, I hope to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turn 50 and be blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time.”

Chambers is one of the few actors of the show’s pilot who is still in the show, who is now in the 16th season and has been updated until the 17th. He continued to thank Grey’s maker Shonda Rhimes and the other remaining original cast members with whom he has collaborated over the past 15 years.

“While I continue Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for a extraordinary ride, “he said.

According to TVLine, the last episode of Chambers like Alex has already been broadcast. His last performance was broadcast on November 14, with the next episode on November 21 revealing that Alex has returned home to take care of his sick mother. Although there probably won’t be a big broadcast, fans will definitely miss the character on their screens – especially so soon after he finally made the decision with Jo and the two might have considered expanding their family. We will have to wait for the winter return from Grey’s to see how everyone handles Alex’s abrupt exit!