Justin Chambers' latest episode of Grey's Anatomy has already been broadcast

For a long time, Grey’s Anatomy star was shocked and saddened when he announced on Friday, January 10 that he would leave the series after 15 years and almost 16 seasons, but the bad news didn’t stop there.

Unfortunately, additional reports have stated that the last episode with Chambers has already been broadcast! The last episode of Chambers was broadcast on November 14. In the episode Alex helps to erase Meredith’s name.

“You can’t postpone it because these people have come from all over to speak for Meredith,” Alex said as he opened the doors and welcomed a large group of former Meredith patients, all to testify on her behalf. After the patients spoke, Alex then read letters written by former colleagues from Meredith, including one from Cristina Yang. In the end it was Karev’s act to bring in those patients and letters – followed by a moving speech from Dr. Bailey – who led the board to decide that Meredith could keep her license. Fans will remember that the

Episode November 21 reported that Alex had returned home to look after his mother, and we now know that this will be the reason for his forever exit in the show.

There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years, “the 49-year-old said in a statement to Deadline. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

He added: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present , and of course the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

The exit of the rooms means that Ellen Pompeo is the last original trainee who remains as Meredith Gray, while she is just one of the three original stars left on Grey’s Anatomy, including Miranda Bailey of Chandra Wilson and Richard Webber from James Pickens Jr.