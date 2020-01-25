Justin Chambers announces that he will leave Grey's Anatomy after 16 seasons

Dr. Alex Karev is leaving the building … and Grey’s anatomy.

After many big name losses and endings on the hit medical drama, one of the longest running stars of the show, Justin Chambers has announced that he will leave Grey’s anatomy after 15 years and 16 seasons.

On Friday, January 10, the 49-year-old actor made the sad announcement. “There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to Deadline. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

He added: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present , and of course the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

Chambers was one of the four original cast members still standing alongside Meredith Gray by Ellen Pompeo, Miranda Bailey by Chandra Wilson and Richard Webber by James Pickens Jr.

The series had previously lost large characters with outputs, including Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight, Sara Ramirez, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew to name just a few.

It has also been reported that the last episode of Chambers was broadcast on November 14. In the next episode it was only said that he had started taking care of his mother.

Grey’s Anatomy midseason premiere will be broadcast on January 23 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.