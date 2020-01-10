Justin Chambers (and other actors) who have left Grey's Anatomy

Loading...

Another original “Grey’s Anatomy” character is drawn flat.

Sure, Justin Chambers’ surprising exit from ABC’s longstanding medical drama has upset fans – but it’s far from the first time that they have been shocked by the sudden departure of a star character.

Chambers’ Dr. Alex Karev has been an integral part of the show, which premiered in 2005 when the main characters were interns in a Seattle hospital for 15 years. Now only Dr. Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo, 50, among the original interns in the series created by Shonda Rhimes.

The 49-year-old actor announced that he would leave the show to watch other performances, but reports that the actor was also seeking treatment for “stress, depression, and life coaching,” according to a source. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes of” Grey’s Anatomy “right now.”

But this season isn’t the only one that’s more dramatic than the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show has experienced an unusually high number of eyebrow scandals and plaster casts, many of which sent shock waves through the television world.

After all these years, the increasing losses have done nothing to affect the permanent number of viewers of the program: “Grey’s Anatomy” is still the third most common program on network television in the coveted 18 to 49 demo.

Here is a look back at the most famous descents in the history of “Gray” – Pompeo is not included here. She is currently the highest paid actress in a TV drama and is sure to have signed up for the upcoming 17th season of the series. But on the other hand, as history shows, no one in Shondaland is safe.

Katherine Heigl

Heigl, 41, played Izzie Stevens in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2007 Emmysieg) from 2005 to 2010 and in her free time became Queen of the Rom Coms with films like “Knocked Up” (2007). 27 Dresses ”(2008) and“ The Ugly Truth ”(2009). But a year after her Emmy victory, she didn’t submit because of the quality of the writing – she said she didn’t feel the material deserved consideration.

After this widely published controversial comment, it was over. She agreed with Rhimes to be exempt from her contract.

Izzie never officially died on the series, but her plot lines became more and more unusual: getting cancer, getting fired from her job, and getting divorced from Alex (Chambers). Heigl has a reputation for being difficult to work with and has not recovered since.

Patrick Dempsey

McDreamy himself (Dempsey). © ABC / Courtesy of the Everett Collection / Everett Collection

In one of the biggest shockers, McDreamy got the ax himself. The 53-year-old Dempsey was once one of the faces in the series, in which he appeared as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd for 11 seasons (2005-2015). It was simply written off in a tragic car accident, and fans were seriously followed by McBummed.

Although he and Rhimes publicly said they were warm and wanted to go, co-star Ellen Pompeo later appeared on “Red Table Talk,” where she said, “We haven’t spoken since he left the show.”

“I think after a period of time, no matter how much money you make, you want to be in control of your own schedule,” he told People about his departure in 2015.

Sara Ramirez

Ramirez, 44, who opposed Dr. Callie Torres was said to have surprised Rhimes herself when she announced her farewell to the 2016 show. Rhimes told Vulture that this farewell was different from everyone else. Rhimes said at the Vulture Festival this year, “It wasn’t a big, planned thing. I had a different plan and then Sara came up and said,” I really need to take a break. “She went after season 12 instead of Callie was written off from her move to New York.

Isaiah Washington

Isaiah Washington in the first season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Backstage rumors surfaced in October 2006 that 56-year-old Washington surgeon Preston Burke was using a homophobic slur to refer to his co-star T.R. Knight in an argument with Dempsey. Knight was publicly described as gay after the incident, and Washington apologized. Fast forward to the Golden Globes in January 2007, where “Grey’s” was recognized as the best drama.

On June 7, 2007, ABC announced that it had decided not to renew Washington’s contract and that it would be deleted from the show – despite returning for an episode in 2014. Coincidentally, this was the departure of another prominent actor on the show, Sandra Oh, 48. As far as anyone knows, Oh left to pursue other options. In 2019 she won a Golden Globe for “Best Actress” for her appearance in the hit hit “Killing Eve”.

T.R. Knight

Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl and T.R. KnightGetty Images

The 46-year-old Knight was named Dr. George O’Malley cast and appeared in episode 1. O’Malley worked from intern to resident and had a great love story with Izzie (Heigl). In 2009, two years after Isaiah Washington left the show after commenting on Knight, “Grey’s” wrote Knight’s character from the show.

The descent was slow and painful. Knight said he had seen his character gradually get less airtime. At this point, he and Rhimes experienced a so-called “breakdown in communication”. He surprisingly frankly explained why he asked to leave the show.

“My five years of experience have shown me that I can’t trust an answer (via O’Malley),” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And with respect I will leave it at that.”

Brooke Smith

The 52-year-old Smith was brought into the series in 2006 to play the workaholic surgeon – who happened to be a lesbian. The figure, Dr. Erica Hahn sparked a romance with Callie (Ramirez), which led to a passionate (network TV!) Kiss. She was booted from the show in 2008, according to reports, to weaken the LGBTQ storylines on the show, according to E!

Rhimes denied that Smith’s sexuality was her reason to leave the series – “Grays Anatomy” certainly wasn’t afraid of strange characters, she emphasized. However, the message was sent on departure that it was okay to be gay – just not too gay, “said Andrew Wallenstein, television critic at NPR.

Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew

A man’s blanket appears to be another man’s blanket in “Grey’s Anatomy”. Jessica Capshaw, who spent ten seasons as Dr. Arizona Robbins was in the medical drama, and Sarah Drew, who spent nine seasons against Dr. April Kepner played, it was written at the end of season 14. The timing of the double exit raised her eyebrows when Star Ellen Pompeo signed a new two-year deal that brought her up to $ 20 million a year.