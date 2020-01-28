Today, YouTube released the first episode of Justin Bieber’s 10-part documentary seasons, which mainly traces the creation of his fifth album to come. For Bieber and his team, the return to YouTube is the perfect metaphor for his career: the video platform was the way manager and confidant Scooter Braun accidentally discovered a 13-year-old Bieber on YouTube in 2007.

Now, at 25, Bieber has survived some of the lowest and highest points that a pop star can endure: struggles against addiction, disorderly public breakups and career uncertainties have coexisted alongside hit tubes. successful, sold out tours and have become a household name. seasons aims to portray a more enlightened and stable Bieber, a man who recently married a longtime friend Hailey Baldwin and spent a well-deserved time out of public view.

When director Michael D. Ratner signed last summer, he was working with Braun on another project (a musical anthology series to be published). Braun mentioned that Bieber had explored a potential documentary, and photographer Joe Termini, who co-directed some episodes of Seasons, had compiled footage since the abrupt end of his Goal World Tour.

“I just said to Scooter,” You have to put me in a room with Justin, “” recalls Ratner, excited by the preexisting images. “We have never met before. We entered a room, and when he made it clear that nothing was forbidden and that he wanted to tell his story without restrictions, it was then.

The timing worked perfectly for the pair: Bieber was just at the start of the album process, starting to formulate ideas for the LP R & B-heavy. Ratner joined him in the studio and at home, capturing the happiness of the newlyweds as well as his creative chemistry with co-writer Poo Bear and engineer Josh Gudwin.

Ratner was shocked at the intimacy of the recording sessions with the trio and the precision of Bieber in the cabin and behind the board, which can be seen throughout the first few episodes. For fans or curious viewers, the most revealing parts will be glimpses in her personal life as well as a glimpse of her second biggest marriage to Hailey that took place in the middle of the album creation process.

“You will see the preparation and planning of the wedding, then you will see them together and in their daily lives,” he explains. “When nobody is there and they are at home, the cameras start to melt when you are there as often as we are.”

Especially, seasons is a living and still active project: the last episode has not even been filmed yet and the cameras are still filming in the Bieber house. Ratner and his team recently captured his watery eyes album reading event in Los Angeles a few days before the Grammy Awards, and the final episode to film will detail the days after the album’s official release.

“It was important to me that we follow all the way to real time, so you will see how it is perceived in the world and how Justin reacts to having it there,” he explains, before being interrupted by a call of its matter.

“There are three things I wanted to do with the doc,” he continues, “First, make sure we tell the real story and aren’t going to advertise Justin Bieber. The other two (things ) were making a different musical documentary. The third thing, it was really unique to go mark the docuseries with new music. “

For Ratner, telling the story of Bieber through his lens may not end with this series. He would like to come back to tell a different phase of the singer’s life later.

“It’s a season,” he says, apologizing for the “scathing” quote. “The end is far from written.”