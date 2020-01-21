Justin Bieber's mustache is back and bushier than ever

JUSTIN Bieber showed the hard-fought fruits of his labor on Monday.
The 25-year-old singer proudly showed his hairy upper lip and chose to call it a “mustache” on Instagram.
6
Justin Bieber showed the hard-fought fruits of his labor on Monday
He kept it casual in a hoodie with a glimpse of his bleached blonde hair while sharing his addition to the facial hair.
It seems to have cost him the entire month to grow – while he shared images with a shady upper lip at the beginning of January.
It is not the first time he has left his razor behind him.
When he grew up two years ago, his now wife Hailey Baldwin made her aversion to the look clear.
6
The 25-year-old singer proudly showed his hairy upper lip and chose to call it a “mustache” on Instagram – but Hailey is not a fan
6
It seems to have cost him the entire month to grow – while he shared images with a shady top in early January
6
He also saw a face of her dusting off the promotional image of his new documentary, Seasons
6
He has dumped the razor so far and bleached his hair
6
He was spotted with the ‘tache’
reunited
EastEnders fans go wild when Demi Miller makes a DOI cameo to support Bro Joe Swash
happy at home
In Love Island, Connor plays the lavish Essex house with stunning interiors
ICE KING
Caprice of Dancing On Ice admitted that she can ’cause drama backstage’
REBEL WITH A CAUSE
Rebel Wilson shows off impressive weight loss after gym workouts
exclusive
CRACKS IN THE ICE
DOI’s Caprice noticed a ‘lazy diva’ after ‘growing to hate’ a skate partner
Baby worries
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey ‘pray for answers’ while the baby is taken back to the hospital
When they announced their engagement in July 2018, Bieber’s former road manager, Ryan Good, joked on the Instagram post and wrote, “Also. Let the mustache grow back for the wedding.”
Baldwin responded quickly, “Don’t you dare give him that crazy idea.”
He also saw a face of her dusting off the promotional image of his new documentary, Seasons.
The exclusive documentary You Tube, which will be released on January 27, promises fans a rough and revealing look at making the pop star’s first new album in more than four years.
Justin Bieber shows off wild pink hairstyle in new ‘Yummy’ music video
Do you have a story for the US Sun team?
Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.
.