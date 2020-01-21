Justin Bieber's mustache is back and bushier than ever

JUSTIN Bieber showed the hard-fought fruits of his labor on Monday.

The 25-year-old singer proudly showed his hairy upper lip and chose to call it a “mustache” on Instagram.

Justin Bieber showed the hard-fought fruits of his labor on Monday

He kept it casual in a hoodie with a glimpse of his bleached blonde hair while sharing his addition to the facial hair.

It seems to have cost him the entire month to grow – while he shared images with a shady upper lip at the beginning of January.

It is not the first time he has left his razor behind him.

When he grew up two years ago, his now wife Hailey Baldwin made her aversion to the look clear.

The 25-year-old singer proudly showed his hairy upper lip and chose to call it a "mustache" on Instagram – but Hailey is not a fan

It seems to have cost him the entire month to grow – while he shared images with a shady top in early January

He also saw a face of her dusting off the promotional image of his new documentary, Seasons

He has dumped the razor so far and bleached his hair

He was spotted with the 'tache'

When they announced their engagement in July 2018, Bieber’s former road manager, Ryan Good, joked on the Instagram post and wrote, “Also. Let the mustache grow back for the wedding.”

Baldwin responded quickly, “Don’t you dare give him that crazy idea.”

He also saw a face of her dusting off the promotional image of his new documentary, Seasons.

The exclusive documentary You Tube, which will be released on January 27, promises fans a rough and revealing look at making the pop star’s first new album in more than four years.

Justin Bieber shows off wild pink hairstyle in new ‘Yummy’ music video

