Justin Bieber’s mustache does not go away quickly

Justin Bieber doesn’t care if his mustache creates a hairy mess among fans.

Insiders tell Page Six Style exclusively that the head of the ‘Yummy’ crooner is not only despised by his fans, but also by those closest to him, including wife Hailey Baldwin; however, as long as the world continues to criticize its thorny upper lip, it will not shave.

“He feels that he has been the handsome boy for years and loves how much everyone hates it and thinks it is hilarious,” said an insider.

“He doesn’t even like it, but the more people hate it, the longer he wants to keep it,” we are told.

A separate insider joked that if it was November – the month of men’s charity efforts for Movember – Bieber it would forgive her. Unfortunately it is only February.

“The more his wife hates it and the more the world hates it, the funnier he thinks it is,” our insider explained.

The “Intentions” singer, 25, even kept the stache intact for his now acclaimed performance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

He brought Quavo employee out for the set.

.