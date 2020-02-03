Justin Bieber Taps Summer Walker for new ‘Yummy’ Remix

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” may have struggled to beat Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on the pop charts, but Bieber has had no trouble getting a guest verse on his latest remix of the song.

Rising R&B star Summer Walker joins Bieber on the song and sings: “You know, I get it / I can’t keep bending you if you can’t stop this / You already know, you want this / If you talk then you do nothing. ‘

Walker released her debut album, Over It, with more than 134,000 album units last October and earned the largest streaming week for an album by a female R&B artist. She worked with Usher on the Over It track “Come Thru” – trying out his 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna” – and released the video clip earlier this month.

Last week, Bieber announced his highly anticipated fifth album Changes, scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14. He also shared a new song, “Get Me”, with Kehlani and published details about his upcoming Changes Tour, which started on May 14 in CenturyLink Field in Seattle and runs until September 26. In the run-up to the album release, Bieber unveils a 10-part self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which describes the final chapter in the sometimes turbulent career of the pop star.