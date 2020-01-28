Justin Bieber talks about mental health and anxiety in new YouTube documentary

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Justin Bieber attends the ceremony in honor of Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

“No one has ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber,” says recordman Scooter Braun in episode one of the new documentary series from YouTube Originals, Justin Bieber: Seasons. “No one has ever been so famous around the world in an era of social media where you were the most Googleed person on earth every year of your adolescence.”

Braun may exaggerate a little, but it is true that people have been fascinated by Bieber since childhood. The 25-year-old was the top trending musician of 2010 (the year in which his first studio album debuted) and of 2019 (the year he married his now-wife, model Hailey Bieber, born Baldwin), according to Google.

That kind of widespread and ongoing attention has an impact. And in the docu series, the Canadian pop star seems to be ready for the toll he has taken on his mental health.

The first 11-minute episode, which premiered Monday, follows him and Hailey to his hometown of Stratford, Ontario, Canada, where the story of Bieber began.

“Started as a boy for the whole world and then turned into a young adult – a teenager and then a young man – everyone had to see him essentially go through every phase of life,” Hailey says. “He has been through so much in the last three or four years since his last album came out and he came out on the other side of some really dark times … He is still who he is and that is why people are attracted to him because he has a story to tell. ”

But becoming an adult in the spotlight means learning to cope with enormous amounts of pressure and control. During the first episode of Seasons, Bieber and the people around him talk about how he learned to put himself and his mental well-being first – including the choice of the “Yummy” singer to cancel the last 14 concerts on his Purpose World Tour 2017.

“I remember the day he said he didn’t want to continue, and it was a very tough one,” says Braun. “He just wanted to get away and feel normal. And needed a break. ”

“At the end he was tired and said,” Look, I need a break, “and he took a very long break,” adds Braun, “At that time he found his wife, he has grown a lot. I no longer put pressure on that timeline. He has earned the right to do it in his own time. ”

That year, Bieber discussed the toucan cancellation on Instagram and wrote: “I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

The 25-year-old star is candid on Instagram about his struggle with depression and even gave tips to his followers on how to endure an anxiety attack. Although the first episode of the documentary only scratches the surface of Bieber’s mental health journey, friend Ryan Good – a creative director and co-founder of Drew House – notes: “There was a six-month period that was really difficult for him , really dark. ”

“Being a human is a challenge for everyone. We all struggle to a certain extent, “says Bieber in the docu series.” We all have our individual pains and fears and worries, worries … My life is changing a lot. Getting married. Back to the studio. Talking about marriage and the process and just be creative in this new chapter. Being happy about what I do. Being in a good headspace. A better headspace. ”

And now that he’s in a better place, he plans to go back to what he says he does best: make music that the world makes contact with.

“If you do what you are good at, you just have the feeling that you are where you should be,” says Bieber. “I’m the best when I’m in the studio or on stage.”

