Justin Bieber suggested that fans boost 'Yummy' by cheating music charts with VPNs

To promote his new single “Yummy”, Justin Bieber issued a music chart hijacking guide that encouraged international fans to stream it under a US VPN.

Bieber published a slideshow on Thursday evening in a now deleted Instagram post, in which he brought “Yummy” to the top of the pop charts. The manual, which was originally created by a fan editing site, instructed fans outside the US to “download a VPN app, set the VPN to the US, and then create a Spotify account”.

By using a VPN, which stands for Virtual Private Network, international fans can hide their IP addresses and give the impression that the song comes from the US Billboard Hot 100. Only sales, radio plays and streams within the country are considered if they top 100 songs per week.

Other stars got into the hot water with billboards for international fans who stream under VPNs. In 2018, Billboard released an official statement on Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu after fans in China used VPNs to buy his album Antares on iTunes. According to Variety, the release of Wu’s album in China on the occasion of his birthday was delayed, which is why Chinese fans tried to download the album ahead of schedule. Antares surpassed Ariana Grande’s thank-you and criticized Grandes Manager Scooter Braun for his questionable numbers. Braun also manages Bieber.

For this reason, Twitter users find it ironic that Braun’s customer appears to be begging for the streams that Braun once denounced in 2020.

As the music blog Genius reports, Bieber also uses other strategies approved by Billboard to raise his song to number 1. He recommends including the song times in playlists consisting only of “Yummy”, buying the song multiple times, and watching one of seven music videos that he released for the song. Stan Twitter often urges fans to use these practices, but the artists themselves rarely support them.

Neither Bieber nor Braun have spoken publicly about using VPNs to manipulate numbers, as the Instagram post was removed sometime on Thursday evening.