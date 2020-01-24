Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, support Lucian Grainge and other star snapshots

January 24, 2020 | 12.09 p.m.
1 of
17
Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, has a number of famous friends unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tori Kelly, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Hailee Steinfeld, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes join him.
Getty Images
2 of
17
Mark Wahlberg leaves shirtless when he leaves training at F45 Training in Studio City.
BACK GRID
3 of
17
Jean-Claude Van Damme shows his muscular body and changes his shirt as he talks to a friend next to his Bentley convertible.
BACK GRID
4 of
17
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have dinner after dinner at the Creation Organic Kafe in Brentwood.
BACK GRID
5 of
17
In the meantime, Anna Faris and her son Jack are making their way to the Pacific Palisades with some friends.
MEGA
6 of
17
Justin Bieber, dressed in his Drew House gear, drinks a protein shake before heading to Los Angeles with his hockey stick.
BACK GRID
7 of
17
Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers share an ice cream in Malibu.
INSTARimages.com
8 of
17
Bill Clinton and Michael Strahan hug each other during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Getty Images
9 of
17
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk arm in arm in Los Angeles.
BACK GRID
10 of
17
They kiss each other passionately when Joe climbs into his Tesla.
BACK GRID
11 of
17
Kendall Jenner is in West Hollywood.
MEGA
12 of
17
Maria Shriver combines her pink coat with a medical boot in New York.
Splash news
13 of
17
Lizzo attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party.
Getty Images
14 of
17
Billy Porter and Billie Eilish come to the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party.
Getty Images
15 of
17
Ariel Winter comes to the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party.
Getty Images
16 of
17
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammy Party.
Getty Images
17 of
17
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammy Party.
Getty Images