Justin Bieber shared a million dollar video about God

Justin Bieber uses his influence on social media to spread the message of Jesus Christ. The singer has fans all over the world and he uses his platform to tell them about his journey of faith.

He recently shared a religious video with over 126 million Instagram followers and has been viewed over 4.6 million times.

Bieber shares Bible verses

The singer “What Do You Mean?” Didn’t shy away from wearing his religion on his sleeve. He boldly announces that he is a follower of Jesus both on social media and on stage. Last week he shared Psalms 37: 4.

“Please the Lord and he will fulfill your heart’s desires.”

His love for Jesus

The next day, Bieber shared the touching video that went viral. It has opened many hearts and changed the mind. Even if only one person is brought to Jesus through Bieber’s influence, it is a victory. However, comments on the post indicate that it affects the lives of thousands of fans.

“You do amazing things !!! Glory to God !!! My children are inspired by your example friend !!! Wrote a fan in the comments of the video.

“I heard that at just the right moment. Sometimes it is so difficult to trust God in the midst of an endless “desert”. Thanks Justin. You and your wife keep summoning me to God. ❤️ “, answered another follower.

The pop phenomenon simply said to his Instagram followers: “YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THIS” when he posted the following video. And watch how they did it! God can use each of us as an instrument to spread his message and he’s working through Justin Bieber right now!

“Today, no matter what you see, no matter what you ask for, dream, anticipate, believe God can do more,” the video begins.

“Standing in a huge body of water can put everything in perspective. The ocean with its strong currents, tides and waves crashing on the shore makes it clear how big God is, ”Bieber’s video tells the fans.

The video takes us through a prayer that focuses on God’s power and love. It reminds us that we are always invited to be a follower of God because He will always love us.

This inspiring video can be seen below.