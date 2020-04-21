We were hungry for outdoors. Now that we spend most of our time indoors, getting fresh air is a luxury. Cycling is one of the ways we gain some logic in these times. And A-List celebrities like Justin Beiber and Cole Sprouse have to do with activity. It’s as if everyone has returned to their childhood.

In fact, riding a bike and strolling in the greater Los Angeles area unites several stars who would otherwise have nothing in common like Dennis Kate and Selena Gomez. Thanks to the creepy pursuits of the paparazzi, we see these hot AF celebs exploring the city safely while taking in more or less the necessary air.

Without further ado, here’s Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and 9 other celebs cycling around Los Angeles, California.

11 Dakota Johnson on a bike makes us feel fifty shades something ok

Okay, we’re not going to lie, Dakota Johnson looks very good on a bike. According to The Daily Mail, a rider was recently spotted in Malibu with her boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and his two children, Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple and Moses. But who cares about all this when you have Dakota in short shorts! #hearteyes

10 Selena Gomez can’t stop looking hot, even when cycling in Frumpy clothes

Selena Gomez is one of those celebs who still manages to look warmer than the rest of us, even when dressed as a Rocky boxing coach on his day. Here he walks in Studio City and has breakfast at Aroma Cafe, according to Just Jared. For once, she was not too shy for the paparazzi to take her picture.

9 Arnold is the king of routes and Patrick is a friend of the bicycle

Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing everything he can to keep people at home, with the exception of going out for some exercise like cycling. Arnold is, after all, the king of cyclists. He has ridden his bike in almost all major cities on Earth, according to Just Jared. But he prefers to drive it to Los Angeles, especially to Santa Monica with his son Patrick.

8 He doesn’t look like Cole at home with Lili Reinhart, but at least he does some exercise

Although it doesn’t look like the co-stars of Riverdale and the real couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are isolating together in Los Angeles, we’re sure Cole stops with his bike. After all, the beautiful former Disney star has been spotted on several occasions around the Hollywood Hills, according to Just Jared.

7 The Dark Knight Rides bikes

Batman Begun, The Dark Knight Rose and The Dark Knight Rides, according to Just Jared. Renowned actor Christian Bale was recently spotted in Brentwood, California, supporting some small businesses that were hit during this chaos. But that’s what Batman does, he fights for those who need it most.

6 Justin Bieber gives his fans their teenage imagination

We can imagine that many new fans of Justin Bieber would like to get back on his bike. This picture of himself and his wife Hailey is basically a fantasy of many people, except Selena Gomez, of course. It seems to be more from below with the little monster. According to Just Jared, Justin and Hailey were spotted traveling through the strange Beverly Hills.

5 One way for Dennis Conid to get out of the controversy is to ride his bike

If you’ve read the news recently, you’ll know that Dennis Cade can’t escape the controversy. Although he’s been used to it since he met Laura Savoie, a woman over half his age. Anyway, cycling in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles is a way to escape the tabloids. According to Just Jared, the couple was spotted enjoying the sunny Pacific Palisades on March 20.

4 Gossip Girl Hottie Chase Crawford shows off her skills

Thanks to Amazon’s The Boys, Chase Crawford has returned to his career. But we will always remember the hottest thing in Gossip Girl, except for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, of course. According to Just Jared, Chase recently showed off his awesome triceps and sculpted face while riding his bike through Los Feliz in Los Angeles.

3 Well, Usher, this is one way to get your dog out

Here’s Usher and his new girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea taking their dog for a walk in Loz Feliz, California. According to Just Jared, Usher is finding new ways to get his fluffy puppy out of the house during quarantine. This is undoubtedly a way to do it. It’s also a great way to focus on the paparazzi.

2 Is Shia LaBeouf connected to his ex over a bike ride?

Ever since Shia LaBeouf bought his new mansion in Pasadena, rumors have been circulating that he has returned with his old flame, Mia Goth. And these photos by Just Jared seem to fill the fire of this gossip. The two were very recently on a bike ride in his new neighborhood and seemed to be flirting.

1 Ryan Philippe’s father / son is really the time to show off his biceps

While Damages star Ryan Phillippe may have wanted this ride on a Brentwood bike with Deacon’s son being a moment of soldering, Ryan’s awesome body quickly became. According to Just Jared, Ryan and his son, Reese Witherspoon, did their best to ignore the paparazzi. But that didn’t stop them from taking pictures of his biceps.

13 photos of Rihanna on vacation (proving to be a style icon)



