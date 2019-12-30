Justin Bieber scolds Tim Horton's mug lid

Loading...

Justin Bieber is not impressed by Tim Horton's coffee cup lids.

The Canadian singer published a poll on Instagram and asked his followers: "Who is Canadian and misses these covers at Tim Hortons like me?"

Bieber published the survey results on his Instagram page, on which 70 percent of those surveyed missed the eyelids and 30 percent did not.

CONTINUE READING:

Justin Bieber reveals Canadian tour dates, trailer for new music in 2020



"@Timhortons I know they could leak, but it was easier to drink from it. The coffee would come out better. These new lids are uncomfortable for your mouth and you get very little liquid with every drink," Bieber wrote the survey results ,

"It's a damned outrage and needs to be changed back. Tbh [to be honest], it shouldn't be plastic that can be recycled. Let's change the lid of the world at once," added Bieber.

Bieber posted a reply from Tim Hortons on Instagram, in which the coffee chain wrote: “Hey @justinbieber, thanks for your feedback. We're sorry that you don't love our new lids, but the good news is that they're made from 100 percent recyclable plastic. We would be happy if you join our team that is working to make them even better! DM us. "

The story continues under the advertisement

"We're making one [sic] change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons," said the singer from Sorry.

CONTINUE READING:

Justin Bieber promises a new album before Christmas when the post gets 20 million likes



Bieber published a photo of the old cover on Instagram and wrote: "Here it is at @timhortons."

Earlier this year, Tim Hortons launched his coffee cups with a more environmentally friendly lid that was adorned with a maple leaf. This step divided his customers into warehouses, where the change was either approved or rejected.

The story continues under the advertisement

The company said the lid had been developed for two years. During this time, thousands of people climbed hundreds of steps, and others took a sip of coffee while driving as the company worked to design a cap that would reduce the leakage of liquid.

“The only people who get angry are dry cleaners and car washes. You will wash fewer shirts and fewer cars, ”said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo in an interview with the Canadian press in 2018.

⁠— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR