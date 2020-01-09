Loading...

Justin Bieber reveals he’s fighting Lyme disease

Updated: 8:55 a.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

Justin Bieber revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

Bieber, 25, shared the news in an Instagram article on Wednesday.

“While many people kept saying Justin Bieber looked [expletive], methamphetamine, etc., they didn’t realize that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, no only that, but I had a severe case of chronic mono that affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health, “wrote Bieber.

“These things will be explained in more detail in a series of documentaries that I will post on YouTube shortly,” Bieber concluded in his article. “You can learn all that I have fought and overcome !! It has been a couple of difficult years, but get the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will be back and better than ever . “

Bieber’s news comes after he released his first new solo single in more than four years last week, “Yummy”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

Untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system, according to the CDC, resulting in joint pain and swelling.

