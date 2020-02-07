Justin Bieber, Quavo Give Back in heart-warming video ‘Intentions’

Justin Bieber has released a new single, “Intentions,” with Quavo. The song comes from Bieber’s upcoming fifth studio album, Changes, on Valentine’s Day.

The accompanying visual for the song highlights the stories of different women who work to make a difference in the world for others who are struggling. The women share their sincere stories, where they discuss education, foster care and homelessness. Bieber and Quavo also appear in the clip, hanging with the women and others in Alexandria House, whose mission is “to help women and children move from crisis to stability.”

“You shower with all my attention,” Bieber sings in the choir. “Yes, these are my only intentions.” “You are the best,” Quavo adds during his verse, “and I don’t need a witness.”

In addition to launching a $ 200,000 Intentions fund to support families at Alexandria House, the philanthropic efforts also directly help the women shown in the video as the clip details.

Bieber will perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend and appear in an episode hosted by drag icon RuPaul. The singer previously released the songs ‘Yummy’, which got a remix with Summer Walker last week, and ‘Get Me’ with Kehlani; they both appear on Changes alongside songs with Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Post Malone and more.

Bieber embarks on a North American tour for the album on May 14 in Seattle, up to and including September 26, with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are presented as opening acts.

Last month, Bieber released the first part of a ten-part docus series, Justin Bieber: Changes.