Justin Bieber opens about drug abuse in new documentary

Justin Bieber is frank about his “scary” and “crazy” battle with substance abuse in his new YouTube Originals focus series “Seasons.”

In an episode entitled “The Dark Season,” the 25-year-old singer shared that his addiction was getting so bad that his team had to check him regularly to make sure he was alive.

“My security would come into my room at night to check my wrist,” Bieber revealed, according to E! News. “People don’t know how serious it got. It was really crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was popping pills and smoking a stump and starting my day. It just got scary.”

The pop star said he turned to vices, such as lean sipping, popping pills, doing Molly, and taking mushrooms as a form of “escape.”

“I was young, like everyone in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do things normally, grow up,” he said. “But my experience was with cameras and I had a different exposure level. I had a lot of money and lots of things. “

Bieber explained that his upbringing was part of the reason why he struggled so much.

“I started to appreciate the wrong things in this business because things were dangling for me,” he said. “If I understand this, I will be happy. If I do this, I will be happy. These are things that many people with a safe household learn at a young age. I have never heard that safety in a family. I I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the responsibility. “

The “Yummy” singer, who was open about his struggle with anxiety and depression, mentions the use of an oxygen chamber and working with brain disorder specialist Dr. Daniel Amen as part of his recovery.

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, also helped him get clean because she was reportedly not going out with him “until he chose to get sober.”

Looking ahead, Bieber said in the series that “the best I am will help me be the best husband, the best dad, the best friend I can possibly be.”

“And for all fans who want to enjoy the music I make – I can’t do it if I’m not healthy,” he added. “I have not been healthy for a long time.”

