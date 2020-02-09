Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and 13 other celebrities camping outside in the United States

Camping is not for everyone. And you would think that it would certainly not be for A-List celebrities, what about their glitter and glamor. But this is far from true.

Stars like Justin Bieber, Cole Sprouse, Zac Efron and even Oprah Winfrey are all spotted and enjoy the great outdoors. Of course, some of their camping and hiking trips were much more upscale than what most of us do. But that is part of the territory. Regardless of their fear of insects, dirt and cold, these celebrities took full advantage of the fantastic wilderness of the US. They were in spectacular places in Montana, California, Hawaii, Oregon and even Alaska.

Without further ado, here are Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and 13 other celebrities camping in the open air of the US.

15 Zac Efron and his brother Hike Glacier National Park in Montana

Zac Efron is definitely the type that ventures into the wild. According to Just Jared, he and his brother Dylan walked in the Rocky Mountains of Montana, which run along the border of Canada. They were sponsored by Columbia and experienced a variety of landscapes. They fished, camped, walked and more.

14 Believe it or not, Oprah Braved The Wilderness in Yosemite, California … But it was for her show so …

Oprah never wants to camp again. She said that herself in her show in 2010, according to The Daily Mail. She and her best friend Gayle King filmed a camping trip that took place in Yosemite National Park in California. It is no surprise that the media magnate and interviewer did not like camping. It’s just not really her bag …

13 Nick Jonas swam a frozen lake with Bear Grylls in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada

Nick Jonas showed that he really had guts when he dived headfirst into an ice cold lake in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, Billboard notes. He filmed an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls with … you guessed it. Nick later said that camping was one of the most challenging and debilitating experiences of his life. We cannot disagree with him on the basis of these photos.

12 Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse camped in the middle of absolutely nowhere near Mount Whitney, California

Barbara Palvin left her Victoria’s Secret Outfits at home (probably) and walked into the wilderness with her dreamy friend Dylan Sprouse. According to her social media, she and her husband left their comfortable New York apartment in front of a tent near Mount Whitney, California. The area is remote to say the least.

11 Emily Osment explores the alien beauty of Cannon Beach, Oregon

It seems that Hannah Montana star Emily Osment is much more grounded than her much more famous co-star. According to her social media, Emily embraced the outdoors when she visited the Oregon coast in January 2020. She and her friends set off for Los Angeles to explore the area up to Portland, including Cannon Beach.

10 Matthew McConaughey traded his Malibu home for life on the beach in an air stream

According to Architectural Digest, Matthew McConaughey decided to live in an Airstream trailer while his $ 10 million Malibu mansion was renovated in 2008. He and his future wife Camila Alves spent their days living as ‘beach bums’ on the Pacific coast. It also helped Matthew prepare a film in which he played a surfer.

9 Cole Sprouse traveled to Mono Lake, California to become one with nature

Before Cole Sprouse played Riverdale and became popular again, he had some time to explore the great outdoors. According to his social media, Cole had a short road and camping trip to Mono Lake, California. The salt soda lake was formed at least 760,000 years ago as a terminal lake in an endorheic basin and shows these stunningly beautiful rock towers.

8 Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig went for an epic hike in Cherokee National Park, Tennesse

According to Vanessa’s social media, she and Vikings and Hunger Games stud Alexander Ludwig took some of their friends on an epic walk through the Cherokee National Forest, not far from Cleveland, Tennesse. The 655,598 hectare forest was created in 1920 and offers a lot of hiking and camping experiences for the whole family.

7 Brooklyn Decker went for a less glamorous look at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska

Model and actor Brooklyn Decker exchanged her huge wardrobe and makeup team to be one with the nature and support and cause she cares about. According to Just Jared, Brooklyn went with the Sierra Club on a camping trip to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. She not only camped in the frozen land, but also went hiking, swimming and white water rafting.

6 Hunter King found the stairs to heaven on Oahu, Hawaii

The Haiku Stairs, also called the “Stairway to Heaven,” on Oahu is one of the most beautiful walking experiences in the country. Unfortunately, the rights to use land have been constantly under discussion and the stairs have been considered ‘unsafe’ at certain times. But in 2017, Hunter King managed to find the right time to walk with her fiancé.

5 Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier danced in a painted desert in Corkscrew Canyon, Arizona

Five Feet Apart and Edge of Seventeen beauty Haley Lu Richardson and her boyfriend, New Romantic and Schooled star Brett Dier, danced in a painted Arizona desert. According to their social media, the handsome couple traveled to Corkscrew Canyon in January 2017. There they walked, camped and explored the beautiful natural landscape.

4 Justin Bieber found the forest and a lake somewhere in the US

Justin Bieber has been seen on the campsite a few times, notes People. Every time he makes the news for something strange. To be honest, that was true at Justin in 2016, when these photos were taken. We don’t know for sure where he and his friend John Shahidi went camping. But they managed to find a nice lake to swim in and a flat ground to sleep on.

3 Robin Thicke cannot find vague lines in Lake Perris, California

Shortly before his camping trip, singer Robin Thicke “Blurred Lines” was spotted in Saint Tropez, France during a chic gala. This contrasted sharply with his camping holiday in Lake Perris, California. According to Just Jared, the singer spent time with his girlfriend and some of his best friends while enjoying the great outdoors.

2 Sasha Pieterse found a bit of peace in the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse and her handsome husband ventured outside in October 2019, according to her social media. Sasha and Hudson Sheaffer went exploring in the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. The area includes protected mountains, alpine tundra and forests.

1 Siobhan Williams was happy to get lost on the way to Hana in Hawaii

Welcome To Marwin and Deadly Class’s Siobhan Williams took her boyfriend and a few friends on a camping holiday in Hawaii, according to her social media. The beautiful Canadian blonde slept in a caravan that took her on the treacherous road to Hana on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Although the journey is frightening, the landscape and atmosphere of the village of Hana is more than worth it.

